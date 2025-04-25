Big Sixth, House Homer Power Wings Past Buffalo

April 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings broke their three-game skid and got back into the win column against Buffalo Friday night, beating the Bisons by a score of 8-1. RHP Chase Solesky set the tone on the mound with 5.0 innings of one-run baseball, before handing off to a bullpen that combined to hold Buffalo to just one hit through the final four innings of play. Offensively, 3B Brady House connected on his fourth homer of the season and CF Robert Hassell III and RF Stone Garrett each logged an RBI double to fuel a four-run sixth. 1B Trey Lipscomb reached base four times, scored three runs, and drove in a run, going 3-for-4 with three singles with a walk.

Rochester got their bats going in the second, starting with a leadoff single from 1B Trey Lipscomb. After reaching base, Lipscomb swiped second for his fourth stolen base of the season. LF Andrew Pinckney followed with a single to left, moving Lipscomb to third and giving Rochester runners on the corners with no outs. Pinckney then stole second, matching Lipscomb with his fourth stolen base, and putting two runners in scoring position. C Andrew Knizner capitalized, driving a fly ball deep to left-center to bring Lipscomb home with the first run of the game.

Neither team scored in the third, and Buffalo came to the plate in the home half of the fourth in search of the tying run. The rally started with a single from CF Jonatan Clase, who punched a ground ball into center field to reach base. After a brief timeout at the plate, Clase stole second to put himself into scoring position. SS Michael Stefanic then worked a walk to put two runners on with no outs. 2B Davis Schneider made it count, ripping a sharp line drive to left for a double that scored Clase and pushed Stefanic to third. RHP Chase Solesky was able to escape the inning with no further damage, sending the ballgame to the fifth tied at 1-1.

DH Franchy Cordero sparked the top of the sixth inning with a single through the left side. After a quick mound visit, Trey Lipscomb followed with a base hit to center to keep the line moving. A wild pitch advanced both runners into scoring position for Andrew Knizner, who reached on an infield single to short that brought Cordero home while Lipscomb moved to third. CF Robert Hassell III delivered a big blow, ripping a double down the left field line to score both Lipscomb and Knizner. RF Stone Garrett then kept the offense rolling with an RBI double of his own, stretching the lead to 5-1.

Buffalo went quietly in the bottom half, and 3B Brady House came to the plate in the top of the seventh with one away. The Georgia native turned on an 0-1 sweeper and pulled it down the left field line and off the foul pole for a solo home run. His fourth home run of the season gave him sole possession of the team-lead in that category and increased the lead to 6-1. Andrew Pinckney then bounced a grounder to first and hustled down the line to beat the throw for an infield single, driving in Lipscomb to balloon the lead to 7-1.

The Red Wings added to their lead in the ninth when Brady House doubled to left, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a sharp RBI single from Trey Lipscomb. Rochester's bullpen held Buffalo off the board in the bottom half to seal an 8-1 win.

Chase Solesky took the ball for Rochester in what was his fifth start of the season. The right-hander turned in 5.0 strong innings to earn the victory, allowing one earned on two hits with a season-high seven strikeouts and three walks. RHP Joan Adon was first to enter out of the bullpen, and covered 0.2 scoreless frames with a strikeout and a pair of walks. RHP Patrick Weigel followed, and logged 1.2 hitless innings with two strikeouts and one walk before giving the ball to RHP Jack Sinclair in the eighth. He turned in a clean inning with a walk and a strikeout. RHP Daison Acosta came on to close the door, and escaped a bases-loaded jam without allowing a run on one hit with a walk and a strikeout.

The Player of the Game on Friday night is 3B Brady House. The No. 3 ranked prospect in the Nationals system connected on a pair of extra-base hits, including a homer and a double to finish 2-for-5. He now has a team-leading nine game hitting streak, the longest by a Red Wing in 2025 and is tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League.

Rochester will look to string together wins and tie the series at three games apiece Saturday afternoon. Action is scheduled to get underway at 1:05 p.m.

