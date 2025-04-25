April 25 Games Postponed

April 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - Today's games between the Iowa Cubs and Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field has been postponed due to weather conditions.

The two teams will make up the games on Saturday, April 26 as part of a doubleheader with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CT. Both games will be seven inning contests with game two slated to begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

Additionally, one game from this series will be made up during the June 10-15 series at Principal Park, with Louisville playing as the home team.

