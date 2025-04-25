RailRiders Downed by Knights, 4-1

April 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Charlotte Knights 4-1 in a rain-delayed, seven-inning contest Friday night at PNC Field.

Charlotte took an early lead off RailRiders starter Zach Messinger in the top of the first. Tim Elko sent a solo home run to right for a 1-0 edge.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre put a runner on third in the first two innings but could even the score against Charlotte starting pitcher Justin Dunn.

The Knights went up 2-0 in the top of the third after Zach DeLoach elevated a pitch 426 feet to right field.

In the fourth, Charlotte extended its lead when White Sox #2 Prospect Kyle Teel scored off a Dominic Fletcher double for a three-run advantage.

The RailRiders plated a run in the home half of the frame. Jesús Rodriguez scored from third on a Dominic Smith RBI groundout to pull Scranton/Wilkes-Barre within two.

Corey Julks put Charlotte back up three in the top of the sixth with an RBI double off RailRiders reliever Wilking Rodriguez. Rodriguez returned in the seventh, striking out the side to keep SWB within three, but the RailRiders could not manufacture any offense in the final frame.

Messinger (0-2) took the loss, throwing 91 pitches over four innings, allowing three runs on three hits and five strikeouts. Dunn (1-1) earned the win, giving up one run on three hits in five innings. Justin Anderson worked the final two frames for the save.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its series with Charlotte on Saturday. The RailRiders will send Erick Leal to face Charlotte's Owen White. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

12-12

International League Stories from April 25, 2025

