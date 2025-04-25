Red Wings Snap Bisons Win Streak, Top Herd 8-1

April 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Bisons three-game winning streak came to an end Friday night as the Red Wings handed the Herd an 8-1 defeat at Sahlen Field. A four-run Rochester sixth inning and a great start from righty Chase Solesky kept Buffalo out of the win column.

Solesky was locked in a duel with Easton Lucas, who was making his first start with the Bisons this season after being optioned by Toronto earlier this week. Solesky retired the first nine batters he faced with strikeouts to five of the first six Herd hitters. Lucas, meanwhile, allowed just one run through his first five innings of work, picking up four strikeouts himself.

Down 1-0, Buffalo pulled the game even in the fourth inning when Davis Schneider doubled home Jonathan Clase with his second double of the year.

But that's where the game turned for the Bisons. Buffalo had the bases loaded after Schneider's double and an intentional walk to Joey Loperfido, but could not take the lead. Solesky struck out Orelvis Martinez and then got Rainer Nunez to hit into an inning-ending force out to get out of the jam.

With the game still 1-1, Rochester took command in the top half of the sixth inning. Franchy Cordero got a rally started with a one-out single as Lucas faced his final batter. Then four of the next five batters got hits off Herd reliever Kevin Gowdy as the Red Wings put together a four-run rally. Andrew Knizner gave Rochester the lead with an infield single to short before Robert Hassell III doubled into the left-centerfield gap to score two more. Stone Garrett's double over the head of Steward Berroa in right field completed the game-deciding rally.

Rochester tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning to take a commanding 7-1 lead and scored another run in the top half of the ninth. After the fourth inning, the only other inning the Bisons threatened to score was the ninth inning when they loaded the bases. Buffalo was held to just three hits in the game.

Lucas was charged with the first run of the sixth inning, meaning the righty took the defeat to fall to 0-1.

