Saints Blanked in First Game of Doubleheader 10-0

April 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints faced off against one of the top prospects in baseball, Bubba Chandler. He was dominant and so was the Indianapolis Indians offense. The Saints managed just three hits in game one of a doubleheader on Friday night and fell 10-0 to the Indians at CHS Field.

The Indians capitalized on a leadoff walk and error to plate two in the first inning. Ji Hwan Bae led off with a walk and took second on a single to right by Nick Solak. After a flyout moved Bae to third, Darrick Hall's RBI groundout to first scored Bae and the throw home got away from Jair Camargo allowing Solak to take third. Jack Suwinski's RBI single to center made it 2-0 Indians.

The Indians put the game away in the second inning sending 10 men to the plate and putting up five runs. Malcom Nuñez led off with an infield single to third. DJ Stewart walked and the two moved up on a sacrifice bunt by Tsung-Che Cheng. Bae made it 4-0 with a two-run single to center. The Indians loaded the bases with back-to-back singles. A balk plated a run making it 5-0. With two outs Suwinski walked to load the bases and Brett Sullivan's two-run single to left-center made it 7-0.

With the score 8-0 in the fourth, Major League rehabber Michael Tonkin came on in relief for the Saints. He gave up two solo home runs to Suwinski, his first, and then in the fifth Solak got him, his fourth, giving the Indians a 10-0 lead. Tonkin went 1.1 innings allowing two runs on three hits and struck out two.

Royce Lewis, in his first Major League rehab game, doubled to left in his final at bat and went 1-3.

