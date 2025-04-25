Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 25 at Buffalo

April 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (5-18) vs. Buffalo Bisons (8-14)

Friday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Chase Solesky (0-2, 7.04) vs. LHP Easton Lucas (NR)

BUFFALO BLUES: On a rare warm-weather April Thursday night, the Rochester Red Wings fell to the Buffalo Bisons for a third consecutive contest, 8-1...DH ANDREW KNIZNER led the offensive effort with a four-hit performance, while CF ROBERT HASSELL III picked up two hits of his own and drove in the Red Wings' only run...Rochester will look to snap their three-game skid tonight, sending RHP CHASE SOLESKY to the mound against Bisons southpaw Easton Lucas.

KNIZ ME THRU THE PHONE: DH ANDREW KNIZNER became the second Red Wing this season to log four hits last night, and first to do so on the road...the veteran catcher finished 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and three singles, his first four-hit game since 8/23/2019 with Triple-A Memphis...through 13 games this season, he leads all Triple-A hitters (min. 25 AB) with a .471 batting average (16-for-34) and a .612 on-base percentage, and ranks second with a 1.230 OPS...

He is the first Red Wings designated hitter to log a four-hit game since DREW MILLAS on 8/22/2024 at LHV, and first to do so against the Bisons since Adam Brett Walker on 4/26/2016.

HOUSE RULES: 3B BRADY HOUSE extended his hitting streak to eight games last night with a double in the top of the first, and finished 1-for-3 while adding a walk and a run scored...since the streak began in game two on 4/17, the Georgia native carries a batting average of .364 (12-for-33) with three extra-base hits (2 HR, 2B) and five RBI...his 12 total hits over that span are tied for the second-most in the International League...

House leads all qualified Nationals Minor Leaguers this season with a .365 on-base percentage, a .471 slugging percentage, .836 OPS, 26 total hits, eight XBH, and 41 total bases.

BRZYKCY WALL: Rehabbing RHP ZACH BRZYKCY made his first appearance with Rochester last night, tossing 1.0 hitless frame with a walk and a strikeout...he has now appeared in 10 games at the Triple-A level dating back to his debut on 9/21/2022, and has allowed just one earned run across 10.2 innings of work (0.84 ERA), while striking out 10 and walking two.

KING ROBERT: CF ROBERT HASSELL III picked up his second multi-hit game of the series last night, going 2-for-4 with an RBI single for the Red Wings only run of the contest...he now has six multi-hit games this season, pulling himself into sole possession of second place on the team behind BRADY HOUSE (7)...

Hassell III has played in nine games at night this season and carries a batting average of .286 (10-for-35).

