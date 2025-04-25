Redbirds Announce Promotions for April 29-May 4

April 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's April 29-May 4 homestand. Memphis hosts the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) at AutoZone Park. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire six-game series here.

This homestand is highlighted by Education Day, the largest Cinco de Mayo Celebration in Memphis, Star Wars Day and Bark in the Park.

Tuesday, April 29 - Memphis vs. Louisville 6:45 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:45 p.m. CDT.

Nacho Average Tuesday: Nacho Average Tuesday is back at AutoZone Park! Fans can enjoy a special Sausage Nacho, tortilla chips topped with smoked sausage and queso!

WMC Plus Broadcast: Can't make it to the game? Tune in to Memphis Redbirds baseball on WMC Plus (channel 5.3, via Comcast Xfinity on channel 907 or online here). Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. CDT.

Throw out First Pitch: Take the mound and throw out a first pitch, complete with a PA announcement of your name and a special meet-and-greet with a player. Purchase your add-on ticket experience here.

Wednesday, April 30 - Memphis vs. Louisville 6:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5 p.m. CDT.

Brews, BBQ and Baseball: For $55, fans can enjoy an all-you-can eat BBQ buffet in the Coors Light Chill Zone with complimentary beer and wine. Purchase your discounted specialty ticket here.

High Five Tunnel: The High Five Tunnel puts your group at field level for all the action leading up to the game! You will line up to high five the Memphis Redbirds starters as they take the field! Purchase your add-on ticket experience here.

Thursday, May 1 - Memphis vs. Louisville 11:05 a.m. CDT

Gates open at 10 a.m. CDT.

Education Day - Weather: Join us for a fun-filled Education Day with Action News 5, all about the wonders of weather! Students will learn from local meteorologists, explore the science of weather, and enjoy a great day at the ballpark! | Presented By Action News 5 WMC-TV

WMC Plus Broadcast: Can't make it to the game? Tune in to Memphis Redbirds baseball on WMC Plus (channel 5.3, via Comcast Xfinity on channel 907 or online here). Pregame coverage starts at 11:00 a.m. CDT.

Friday, May 2 - Memphis vs. Louisville 12:45 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 11:45 a.m. CDT.

Concessions Item of the Homestand: On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, fans can enjoy a Louisville Slugger, a footlong Philly Cheesesteak found at the Philly Cart!

Kids Zone: The Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone at AutoZone Park features a bounce house, obstacle course and slide for hours of fun! It is the perfect place for kids to burn off some energy while enjoying the ball game!

Forget Work Friday: Add to your weekend at AutoZone Park! All fans receive an excuse to miss work or school signed by Rockey the Rockin' Redbird.

WMC Plus Broadcast: Can't make it to the game? Tune in to Memphis Redbirds baseball on WMC Plus (channel 5.3, via Comcast Xfinity on channel 907 or online here). Pregame coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. CDT.

Saturday, May 3- Memphis vs. Louisville 3:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 2 p.m. CDT.

Largest Cinco de Mayo Celebration in Memphis: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the ballpark with our Copa de la Diversión identity the Memphis Música! The first 1,500 fans at the ballpark will get a Copa inspired jersey!

Pregame Mariachi in the Plaza: Get to the ballpark early to enjoy a live mariachi performance from Los Cantadores on the plaza from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo-themed Food: Enjoy $5 12oz lime, strawberry or mango margaritas. Hungry? Grab 2-for-$5 steak or chicken street tacos with cilantro and onion. Red or green salsa is available self-served on the side. Find these fantastic items at the Shack on the terrace beyond right field!

Bark in the Park: Bark in the Park days at AutoZone Park are a home run for both fans and their furry friends! With a specialty ticket, you can bring your pup to the game, tail wags and all. It is a pawsome way to cheer on the Memphis Redbirds with your four-legged companion by your side! Purchase specialty ticket here.

Kids Zone: The Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone at AutoZone Park features a bounce house, obstacle course and slide for hours of fun! It is the perfect place for kids to burn off some energy while enjoying the ball game!

Pregame Autograph Sessions: Before each Friday and Saturday game, a pair of Redbirds players will sign player cards for fans for 25 minutes starting when gates open at AutoZone Park, presented by Sylvamo, the World's Paper Company.

Concessions Item of the Homestand: On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, fans can enjoy a Louisville Slugger, a footlong Philly Cheesesteak found at the Philly Cart!

Sunday, May 4 - Memphis vs. Louisville 1:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 12 p.m. CDT.

Star Wars Day: May the Fourth be with you at AutoZone Park! Don't miss Star Wars Day with the Memphis Redbirds. Feel the force with character appearances, specialty jerseys, and an epic battle on the field!

Ewok Jersey Auction: Take home what the players wear! The Redbirds will take the field wearing special Memphis-themed Ewok jerseys. These jerseys will be auctioned off during the game for fans in the stadium. After the game, the winning bidders will go down to the field for a meet-and-greet with Redbirds players. Auction proceeds benefit Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Star Wars Costume Party: Dress like your favorite Star Wars character! Join the fun and show off your best Star Wars gear to the ballgame.

Blast-a-Trooper: Fans can feel the Star Wars universe come to life with an immersive blast-a-trooper experience with 501st Legion for Star Wars on the concourse throughout the game.

Star Wars-themed Concessions: Grab a Yoda Soda! Filled with green punch, lime sorbet, whipped cream and lime wedges, find a 12oz Yoda Soda at the Icee Stand for $7.50. At the concession stand by section 103, fans can find a Bantha Burger with Fries! For $13, the Bantha Burger is topped with hotdogs. Fans 21+ are invited to pick your Battle! Choose a red lightsaber with tequila, sprite and raspberry syrup or a blue lightsaber with vodka, lemonade and blue curacao, both served in a blub cup!

Pregame Autograph Sessions: Before each Friday and Saturday game, a pair of Redbirds players will sign player cards for fans for 25 minutes starting when gates open at AutoZone Park, presented by Sylvamo, the World's Paper Company.

Chill Zone Brunch: Take your Sunday Brunch to the next level with the Redbirds! Every Sunday in the Coors Light Chill Zone, fans can indulge in a curated brunch menu in our climate-controlled group space, complete with pool tables and TVs. Fans 21+ at brunch can also take advantage of our Bloody Mary bar and bottomless Mimosas! Purchase your specialty ticket here.

Ice Cream Sunday: Join the Redbirds every Sunday home game for Ice Cream Sunday, courtesy of Prairie Farms! All fans ages 12 and under will get a free ice cream as they enter the stadium! | Presented By Prairie Farms

Kids Zone: The Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone at AutoZone Park features a bounce house, obstacle course and slide for hours of fun! It is the perfect place for kids to burn off some energy while enjoying the ball game!

Kids Run the Bases: Run the bases just like the pros! Every Sunday home game, all kids 12-and-under can come down to the field after the game and run around the bases.

Concessions Item of the Homestand: On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, fans can enjoy a Louisville Slugger, a footlong Philly Cheesesteak found at the Philly Cart!

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.