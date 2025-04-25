Sounds Slip Past Bulls 8-5

April 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville raced out to a 6-0 lead after two innings, then held off the Durham Bulls 8-5 on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

Joe Rock (L, 0-2) surrendered a leadoff homer in the first to Nashville's Daz Cameron, then permitted five runs in the second before being knocked out. Jorge Alfaro drilled a two-run shot, one of five Sounds (14-10) hits in the inning.

The Bulls (15-10) started a rally with two runs in the fourth. Tristan Peters tripled to right-center to bring home Carson Williams, then Peters came in on a grounder by Tres Barrera.

The Sounds scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to regain a six-run lead. The Bulls picked up runs in the fifth and sixth to close to within 8-4.

In the ninth, Jamie Westbrook and Ryan Spikes singled with one out to bring the tying run into the on-deck circle, but Bruce Zimmermann (S, 2) recorded the final two outs to close out the series-evening win for Nashville.

Deivi Garcia (W, 2-1) worked five innings of three-run ball to earn the win.

Villaman's Debut: Former NC State closer Chris Villaman made his Triple-A debut for the Bulls, throwing the seventh and eighth innings. Villaman joined the Bulls from High-A Bowling Green after the Bulls used six relievers in game two on Thursday night. Villaman helped to pitch the Wolfpack to the 2021 College World Series.

Rare Errors: The Bulls committed two errors in Friday's loss, a pair of throwing errors from shortstop Carson Williams and reliever Cole Wilcox. Despite the miscues, the Bulls have still made the fewest errors of any team in Triple-A, 10 through 25 games.

Next: Joe Boyle (1-1, 1.29) is slated to start Saturday's game against Nashville's Logan Henderson (2-1, 3.21) at 7:35 PM ET.

