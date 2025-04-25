Saints Return Favor, Blank Indianapolis 3-0 in Game Two of Doubleheader

April 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Turnabout is fair play. After the St. Paul Saints were blanked 10-0 in Game 1 of their doubleheader on Friday night against the Indianapolis Indians, Darren McCaughan pitched 5.0 shutout innings and Anthony Misiewicz tossed the final 2.0 innings as the Saints blanked the Indians 3-0 in front of 3,789 at CHS Field.

McCaughan got off to a shaky start in the first giving up a leadoff single to Ji Hwan Bae and then walking Nick Solak. After a sacrifice moved the runners over and a pop out, McCaughan walked DJ Stewart to load the bases. McCaughan struck out Billy Cook looking to end the inning.

The last batter McCaughan allowed to reach was a leadoff hit by pitch in the second and then he retired the final 11 hitters he faced. He went 5.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking two and striking out seven, four looking.

The Saints grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second courtesy of a solo home run from Patrick Winkel, his first of the season.

The game stayed that way until the sixth when the Saints added two insurance runs. Ryan Fitzgerald led off with a double to right. With one out Armando Alvarez walked. Carson McCusker ripped an RBI single into left-center giving the Saints a 2-0 lead. A wild pitch scored Alvarez making it 3-0.

Misiewicz took over in the sixth and retired the first four men he faced before an infield single to short in the seventh. Misiewicz, however, got the last two outs on a fly out and ground out to complete the shutout. Misiewicz went 2.0 shutout innings allowing one hit and struck out two.

The same two teams meet in game five of a seven-game series on Saturday afternoon at 2:07 p.m. The Saints send LHP Aaron Rozek (NR) to the mound against Indians RHP Braxton Ashcraft (1-2, 5.06). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

