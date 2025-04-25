'Pigs Bats Bash Clippers for Fifth Straight Win and Best Start in Franchise History

April 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - From the jump the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (18-7) bats were clicking, pounding out 16 hits en route to an 11-3 win over the Columbus Clippers (12-11) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

It was straight from the get-go for the 'Pigs bats as Justin Crawford doubled to open their half of the first and Otto Kemp then singled. Major League rehabber Brandon Marsh then singled home Crawford. Following a strikeout, the 'Pigs recorded three straight RBI singles, coming from Garrett Stubbs, Óscar Mercado, and Erick Brito. Rodolfo Castro capped the five-run first with a sacrifice fly.

Columbus plated two runs on an error in the fourth, but that was the only damage 'Pigs starter Kyle Tyler (2-2) allowed. In six innings, he allowed just the two runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks, striking out eight to earn the win. It was the third straight Quality Start for the 'Pigs.

Mercado led off the sixth with a solo homer, his second of the year, sparking another big inning. After loading the bases, Otto Kemp cleared them with a double, making it 9-2.

The Clippers eked out a run on a groundout in the seventh but a Cade Fergus two-run homer in the eighth, his second in as many days, more than made up for it for the 'Pigs, putting the final line at 11-3.

Will Dion (0-2) took the loss for the Clippers, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks, striking out five in 4.2 innings.

The 'Pigs and Clippers continue their series on Saturday, April 26th with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Alan Rangel (2-0, 3.57) takes the hill for the 'Pigs while the Clippers have yet to announce a starter.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

--#YourHometownTeam--

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.