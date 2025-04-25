Memphis Sweeps Doubleheader with Offensive Explosion
April 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds swept a doubleheader against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Friday night at Harbor Park.
Memphis got off to a roaring start in game one's 10-1 victory. The Redbirds offense struck for nine runs in the first inning, the most in any inning this season. Catcher Jimmy Crooks led the offense with a 2-for-4 day, a double and two RBIs. In total, six Memphis batters drove in a run, eight tallied a hit and scored a run.
Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo (1-2) tossed 6.0 innings of one-run, two-hit baseball to earn his first win of the season. The right-handed pitcher walked one and struck out one. Ryan Loutos tossed a scoreless seventh to close out the win.
Shortstop Jose Barrero continued his hot streak with a game-winning three-run home run in the top of the third inning, his third of the season. Third baseman Cesar Prieto finished the night 2-for-3 with a walk in the 7-5 win.
Starting pitcher Ian Bedell allowed four runs on five hits, walked three and struck out two in 4.0 innings pitched. Oddanier Mosqueda (2-1) allowed one run on two hits in 2.0 innings out of the bullpen. Chris Roycroft (S, 1) worked a scoreless seventh to confirm the sweep.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 29 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
