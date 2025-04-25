Indians Split Second Doubleheader in Three Days at St. Paul
April 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Indianapolis Indians' offense backed a stellar start from Bubba Chandler to take Game 1 of the seven-inning doubleheader at the St. Paul Saints, 10-0, on Friday night at CHS Field. Indy dropped the second contest, 3-0.
The Game 1 shutout was Indianapolis' first of the season, with just three hits allowed tying a season-low for the second time in three days. Indy's last shutout came on Aug. 17, 2024, also against the Saints.
The Indians (12-11) offense came out of the gate hot in the opener as Darick Hall opened the scoring with an RBI groundout and Jack Suwinski followed one batter later with an RBI single off of starter Marco Raya (L, 0-1). Indy broke the game open in the second inning, posting a five spot behind a pair of two-RBI singles from Brett Sullivan and Ji Hwan Bae and a bases-loaded balk that brought Bae around to score.
Indianapolis capped its scoring with a run in each of the next three frames, which included Jack Suwinski's first home run of the year and Nick Solak's fourth. Solak also led the way for the Indians offense with his team-leading third three-hit game of the season while Bae matched a team-high with three RBI.
Chandler (W, 1-0) twirled 5.0 scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out four, lowering his season ERA to 1.33 (3er/20.1ip) and his WHIP to a staggering 0.64. He tossed five fastballs over 100 mph, all in the fifth inning, and 14 over 99 mph. Burch Smith and Eddy Yean combined for the final 2.0 innings to hold the shutout intact.
St. Paul (10-12) quickly took a 1-0 lead in Game 2 as Patrick Winkel hit a solo home run off lefty Nick Dombkowski (L, 1-0) in the second inning. That run proved to be enough for the victory as Darren McCaughan (W, 1-0) and Anthony Misiewicz (S, 2) only allowed two hits on the way to a shutout performance.
Indy is looking to even its seven-game set with St. Paul tomorrow at 3:07 PM. RHP Braxton Ashcraft (1-2, 5.06 ERA) will take the mound for the Indians for the sixth time this season against lefty Aaron Rozek (0-0, -.--).
