Rain Does Not Deter Knights in Wire-To-Wire Win
April 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
MOOSIC, PA- The Charlotte Knights and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders waited out a two-hour and thirty-three-minute rain delay at PNC Park on Friday night. The game, which was originally scheduled to begin at 6:35pm and last nine innings, was shortened to a seven-inning affair and saw its first pitch thrown at 9:08pm. Despite the delay, Charlotte led throughout on their way to a 4-1 win.
It only took the Knights a few moments to open the scoring. Tim Elko belted an opposite field solo shot with two down in the top of the first frame. In the third inning, Zach DeLoach added another Knights solo Home Run. Charlotte has hit seven Homers over their last two games.
Dominic Fletcher cashed in an RBI double in the fourth that plated Kyle Teel. After the RailRiders pushed a run across on an RBI groundout, Corey Julks extended the Knights advantage back to three runs with an RBI double to right-centerfield.
Charlotte's starting pitcher, Justin Dunn, worked five innings and allowed just one run on three hits. Dunn struck out three and earned his first win of the season. Justin Anderson spun the final two innings and notched a save in the process. Anderson did not allow a RailRider to reach base.
The Knights have won three of their last four games and can clinch a series victory with a win over the weekend. Game Five of the series is set for 4:05pm ET on Saturday night.
