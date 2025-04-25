Stripers Held to Five Hits in 7-0 Shutout at Jacksonville

April 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Adam Mazur, Josh Simpson, and Patrick Monteverde combined on a five-hit shutout for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (19-6) on Friday night, handing the Gwinnett Stripers (10-14) a 7-0 loss at VyStar Ballpark. Gwinnett has lost a season-high five straight games.

Decisive Plays: Jacksonville took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and never trailed as Troy Johnston singled, stole second, and scored on a throwing error by first baseman Garrett Cooper. Albert Almora Jr.'s two-out, two-run single off Hurston Waldrep (L, 2-1) highlighted a three-run third that stretched the lead to 4-0. Johnston homered (3) and Jack Winkler added an RBI single as the advantage grew to 7-0.

Key Contributors: Carlos Rodriguez, Charles Leblanc, Eddys Leonard, Bryan De La Cruz, and Jason Delay each had singles for Gwinnett. Mazur (W, 2-1) scattered five hits and struck out six over 5.2 innings for Jacksonville. Almora (2-for-5, double, 2 RBIs) had the only multi-RBI game, and Winkler (4-for-4, double, RBI) had a perfect night at the plate for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Noteworthy: Leonard's fourth-inning single extended his team-best hitting streak to 10 games. Rodriguez has hit safely in six of seven games to start his Stripers career.

Next Game

(Saturday, April 26): Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m. at Vystar Ballpark. RHP Davis Daniel (0-2, 4.63 ERA) for the Stripers against RHP Janson Junk (2-2, 3.28 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game

(Tuesday, April 29): Gwinnett vs. Nashville (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers), 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The Stripers will transform into the Atlanta Black Crackers, paying tribute to the legendary Negro League team. The first 500 fans will receive an Atlanta Black Crackers "Shirsey" courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling for T-Shirt Tuesday (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.

