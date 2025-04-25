Tides Swept By Redbirds In Doubleheader

NORFOLK, Va --- The Norfolk Tides (8-16) were swept in a doubleheader by the Memphis Redbirds (14-9) on Friday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk lost 10-1 in game one, then 7-5 in game two after holding a 4-0 lead at one point.

Game one was an immediate struggle for the Tides in game one. Memphis managed to score nine of their 10 runs in the first inning, doing so on five hits and two errors made by Norfolk. The lone run of the game for Norfolk came in the fourth inning when Samuel Basallo launched a sacrifice fly to centerfield. It was Basallo's first game off the Injured List from left hamstring discomfort. Memphis also scored their final run in the fourth inning, putting away the Tides, 10-1.

In game two, it was Norfolk who started with a big inning. In the second inning, Jordyn Adams roped an RBI single to break the scoring open. Dylan Beavers followed Adams with a three run homer to make it 4-0. Beavers also recorded a hit in game one, extending his on-base streak to 19 games. It's the longest active on-base streak in the International League.

Rain started around the fifth inning of game two, threatening a shortened game. However, the game would hold up as Memphis managed to score three runs in the fifth, then scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning to tie the game. Norfolk would be able to score in the sixth as well, also on a wild pitch in the rain to go up, 5-4.

As the rain continued to fall, Memphis forced a bottom of the seventh with a three-run homer by Jose Barreto to put them up, 7-5. Norfolk would be unable to comeback, dropping both games in the doubleheader.

