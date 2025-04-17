Saints Come up Short against I-Cubs 6-2

April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - For the second straight day the St. Paul Saints played an afternoon game against the Iowa Cubs. For the second straight day the long ball proved costly. A day after giving up eight home runs, the Saints pitching staff gave up two more, none more crushing than an eighth inning grand slam in a 6-2 loss at Principal Park.

The Saints struck first in the first. Ryan Fitzgerald led off the game with a single to left-center. With one out Emmanuel Rodriguez singled to center and centerfielder Kevin Alcántara misplayed the ball allowing Fitzgerald to take third and Rodriguez to go to second. An RBI groundout by Armando Alvarez put the Saints up 1-0.

Marco Raya made his third start of the season and looked sharp. He's been on a strict pitch count at the beginning of the year, but he utilized 48 pitches over 3.0 shutout innings giving up four hits while walking one and striking out three. He got out of a bases loaded one out jam in the second by inducing an inning ending double play.

In the bottom of the fourth the I-Cubs grabbed the lead when Ben Cowles singled and Greg Allen followed with a two-run home run to center, his second of the season making it 2-1.

The game remained a one run contest until the eighth when the I-Cubs put it away. The first three hitters reached on a single, walk, and hit by pitch. With the bases loaded Chase Strumpg clubbed a grand slam over the center field wall, his third homer of the season, putting the I-Cubs up 6-1.

Mike Ford smashed his second home run of the season, a 425-blast to straightaway center leading off the ninth making it 6-2, which is how it ended.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series on Friday night at 7:08 p.m. at Principal Park. The Saints send RHP Randy Dobnak (0-0, 4.50) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Connor Noland (2-0, 1.69). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

