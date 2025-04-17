Slumbering Bats Stall RailRiders

April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Durham, NC - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were tripped 7-1 by the Durham Bulls Thursday night. The Bulls tallied five early runs and the RailRiders could not overcome the early deficit while dropping the second straight.

Durham took a 2-0 lead against RailRiders starter Jake Woodford in the bottom of the first. Eloy Jimenez singled in Chandler Simpson and Tre' Morgan doubled home Bob Seymour.

An error by Woodford extended the bottom of the second with two outs. Tanner Murray homered to double the lead at 4-0. Seymour followed with his third home run of the season to build a 5-0 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke up the shutout bid in the top of the sixth. Andrew Velazquez doubled, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a sac fly by Ismael Munguia.

Durham added a pair of runs on three straight hits in the home half of the seventh against reliever Brent Headrick to build a 7-1 lead.

Woodford (0-1) took the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits over 2.2 innings. Logan Workman (3-0) earned the win with five innings of relief work, allowing one run on four hits.

Jorbit Vivas and Everson Pereira had two hits each to lead the RailRiders.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Durham continue their set Friday night at 6:35 P.M. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Allan Winans is slated to make his first RailRiders start, while Durham has yet to announce its opener. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is in Durham through Sunday and returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, April 22, to host the Charlotte Knights. Find promotional details and buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

10-7

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.