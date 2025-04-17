Terrapin Flyer to Perform at Innovative Field July 16

April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Terrapin Flyer, along with special guest SCOTT GUBERMAN, keyboardist from Phil Lesh and Friends, will be performing their uncanny interpretations of Grateful Dead music live at Innovative Field on Wednesday, July 16. The show will include some songs that the Dead performed at two separate shows at Silver Stadium in 1987 and 1988. For the past 25 years, Terrapin Flyer has been touring with the finest in the Grateful Dead community of musicians and has become a fixture of the national music scene, playing regularly at venues and music festivals around the country.

Tickets and Luxury Suites for the 7:00 p.m. show will go on sale on Monday, April 21, at 10:00 a.m. on RedWingsBaseball.com. Those wishing to purchase a ticket in person can do so at the Innovative Field Ticket Office beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 21. General Admission tickets are $20 in advance or $23 the day of the concert.

Suite packages start at $855 and include 16 tickets, two VIP parking passes, 12 hot dogs, 12 hamburgers, two pizzas, and three six-packs of soda or water. Additional food and beverage options are available upon request. Interested fans are encouraged to contact (585) 454-1001 and ask for group sales, or email tickets@redwingsbaseball.com.

Club 3,000, Innovative Field's largest party suite, will also be available for individuals looking to enhance their concert experience. Tickets to watch the show from Club 3,000 will be available for $70 each and include buffet-style food service featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, pasta salad, macaroni salad, veggie tray, popcorn, chips, and soda, as well as a private cash bar.

"We are excited to welcome Terrapin Flyer with special guest Scott Guberman and their fans to Innovative Field for this annual celebration of the Grateful Dead. We know that for local Deadheads, this is one of the highlights of the summer, " said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON.

Terrapin Flyer has a dedicated following among fans of the Grateful Dead and other jam bands, and is known for its authentic interpretations of rare and classic Dead songs. Over the years, Terrapin Flyer has toured with many notable musicians, including Melvin Seals from the Jerry Garcia Band, Vince Welnick, Tom Constanten from the Grateful Dead, and many other Dead-related musicians.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.