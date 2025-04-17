Knights Comeback Attempt Falls One Run Short
April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights nearly erased a five-run deficit on Thursday night against the Nashville Sounds. After falling behind 5-0, the Knights chipped away, dwindled the margin to one run, then ran out of out. Nashville hung on by a final score of 5-4. The loss was Charlotte's fourth one-run loss in their last nine games.
The Knights opened their scoring output in the bottom of the fifth inning. Travis Jankowski hit an RBI single to left field and Brandon Drury smacked an RBI double to plate Jankowski. Corey Julks delivered his second double of the game in the sixth inning, an RBI gapper to right-centerfield that brought the home team within two.
In the seventh, Kyle Teel singled to center and Bobby Dalbec drew a walk. Tristan Gray laced an RBI single that plated Teel and the Sounds' lead was cut to one at 5-4. The Knights put a runner aboard in the eighth by way of a Colson Montgomery single; however, Charlotte was unable to level the score down the stretch.
Julks finished 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a walk. Dalbec, 2-for-4, delivered another multi-hit game. Montgomery stretched his hitting streak to four straight.
Luke Bell, Dalton Roach, and James Karinchak were dominant over the contest's final five innings. The trio of relievers combined to allow no runs, one hit, and five strikeouts.
The Knights and Sounds are back in action on Friday night at Truist Field. Game Four of the six-game series is slated to begin at 7:04pm ET.
