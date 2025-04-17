Stefanic Has Three Hits in Shutout Loss to Syracuse

April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, N.Y. - Michael Stefanic recorded his third three-hit game of the season, but the Buffalo Bisons were shutout on Thursday night 2-0 by the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium.

It also marked the fourth multi-hit game for the veteran infielder through just 15 games into the season. However, he was credited with the only three hits the team would collect in the game.

The Bisons bullpen pitched 4.2 scoreless innings of relief after Lazaro Estrada started and pitched the first 3.1 innings. Right hander Tommy Nance had a pair of strikeouts, while lefty Josh Walker added one as well. Buffalo's pitching staff struck out six in eight innings.

Syracuse took an early two-run lead by scoring twice in the bottom of the first inning. Niko Goodrum led off the inning with a walk, followed by a Drew Gilbert single. Both players scored later in the inning on base hits. Goodrum scored thanks to a Joey Meneses base hit, that was followed one batter later by ex-Bison Billy McKinney. The run scoring base hits gave the Mets a 2-0 lead through one inning.

The Mets used six different pitchers to secure the shutout victory in the second game of the six-game series. The two teams are scheduled to meet for a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The game is to make up for inclement weather that forced the postponement of Wednesday afternoon's game. Eric Lauer will start the opener for Buffalo, while game two is scheduled to feature the bullpen. The twin bill can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro starting at 4:00 p.m. The game can also be streamed on the Audacy App and bisons.com.

