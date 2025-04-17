Jaleel White to Headline 90s Night at PNC Field

April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Jaleel White, famously known for his iconic role as Steve Urkel on the hit 90's sitcom Family Matters, is set to headline the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 90s Night on August 2 at PNC Field. The RailRiders host the Nashville Sounds at 6:05 P.M. and White will be on hand for a guest appearance.

The acclaimed actor, writer, producer, author, comedian, and father, will have a VIP Meet & Greet prior to first pitch before availability to the fans in attendance.

Growing up on the screen, White starred as Steve Urkel for nine seasons on the ABC Friday night sitcom. He is currently the host of CBS's hit game show, The Flip Side, which was just renewed for a second season.

White is coming off of an impressive 2024 with the success of his new show, the release of his best-selling book "Growing Up Urkel" and a leading role in the new Star Wars series Skeleton Crew on Disney +! White recently starred in The Big Show and HUSTLE, both on Netflix. He also famously voiced Sonic the Hedgehog, starred in Big Fat Lairs, just to name a few! He has guest-hosted The View, What the Truff and Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Arsenio Hall. White is frequently seen on 25 Words or Less and Pictionary.

Upgrade your throwback with the Ultimate 90s Night Experience, including the VIP Meet & Greet, a Geisinger Champions Club seat for the game and an autographed copy of White's best-seller "Growing Up Urkel" for only $75 per person. The Ultimate 90s Night Experience is limited to 30 tickets, so act fast!

Immediately following the RailRiders game against the Sounds on August 2, DJ Hersh will fire up the way back machine to rock the Geisinger Plaza with all the best hits from the 1990s in a post-game dance party!

For tickets to 90s Night or more information, please visit swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.