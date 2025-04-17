Plates No-Hit in Game 1, Fall in Extras in Game 2

April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Wednesday afternoon was the sixth postponement of the season for the Rochester Red Wings due to inclement weather, setting up a seven-inning doubleheader on Thursday against the Worcester Red Sox. Playing as the Plates in both games, Rochester was held out of the hit column in an 8-0 game one loss, a combined effort from WooSox starting pitcher RHP Cooper Criswell (4.0 IP), RHP Isaiah Campbell, and RHP Jacob Webb (1.0 IP). This is the first time a team has thrown a no-hitter against Rochester since July 21, 2021, at Scranton/WB, and the first time in a seven-inning contest since Pete Smith threw a perfect game for Richmond at Silver Stadium on May 3, 1992.

Game two was initially dominated by pitching, highlighted by seven strikeouts in 3.0 innings from LHP Konnor Pilkington. Worcester rallied with three runs in the seventh to take the lead, which was answered by an RBI single from 3B Brady House. The WooSox prevailed in eight innings by a score of 4-3 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Game 1:

DH Roman Anthony got things going for the WooSox to lead off the top of the first in game one. The No. 2 prospect in baseball (MLB.com) launched the second pitch he saw 410 feet to dead center field and over the wall for a solo home run. His third homer of the season gave Worcester a 1-0 lead before the Plates came to bat.

Neither team scored in the second, and SS Marcelo Meyer kicked things off for the WooSox half of the third with a one-out single. 3B Abraham Toro put two runners on with a walk, and a second-straight walk to LF Trayce Thompson loaded the bases. In the following at-bat, RF Nate Eaton brought a pair of runs home with a double down the right field line to make the score 3-0. 1B Nathan Hickey worked the third walk of the inning to load the bases once again, and CF Phillip Sikes made it four free passes to push the lead to four runs. After a pitching change, Roman Anthony came to the plate and sliced a low line drive that snuck over the left field fence for a grand slam, his second homer of the ballgame.

Rochester came into the bottom of the seventh still down 8-0, and still in search of their first hit. Two strikeouts and a flyout sealed the seven-inning no-hitter.

LHP Andrew Alvarez took the ball for Rochester in what was his fourth start of 2025. The southpaw covered 2.1 innings, allowing seven earned on six hits with four walks and two strikeouts. RHP Joan Adon came on with one out in the third and turned in 2.2 innings of his own. He allowed one earned on four hits with a pair of strikeouts. RHP Tyler Schoff came on in the sixth for his first appearance with Rochester in 2025. The Rome, New York native struck out the side in the sixth and set down the side in order in the seventh to cap off 2.0 perfect innings with four strikeouts.

Game one's Player of the Game goes to RHP Tyler Schoff. The right-hander held the WooSox offense hitless for the final 2.0 innings of the game, his first appearance with Rochester since his Triple-A debut on September 19, 2023, at Indianapolis. This was his longest hitless outing since August 31, 2023, with Double-A Harrisburg.

Game 2:

The second half of Thursday's twin bill remained scoreless through the first three-and-a-half innings, before Rochester got things going offensively in the fourth. With one out, LF Franchy Cordero laced a 2-2 slider that banged off the top of the wall in right-center field for a double. CF Robert Hassell III then walked, and RF Andrew Pinckney cashed in with his second hit of the ballgame to right field, allowing Cordero to score the first run of the contest.

Rochester held Worcester scoreless in the fifth, and SS Jackson Cluff walked, stole second, and moved to third on a wild throw down to second base to kick off the sixth. After a groundout, DH Drew Millas made the score 2-0 with an RBI single through the left side. This was the Missouri native's team-leading 12th run driven in this season.

The score remained the same, and Worcester came to bat in the seventh in search of a pair of runs. 3B Abraham Toro kicked off the inning with a double down the right field line that was bobbled, allowing him to move to third. After a strikeout, RF Phillip Sikes tucked a double in between the right fielder and second baseman to make the score 2-1. C Yasmani Grandal tied the game with a double of his own past the diving left fielder and came around to score two batters later on a single from LF Tyler McDonough to make the score 3-2.

Jackson Cluff came to the plate for Rochester in the bottom of the seventh and crushed the third pitch he saw into the alley in right-center field for a leadoff triple. Following a pair of outs, 3B Brady House tied the game once again with a looping RBI single to right field that allowed Cluff to trot home. He moved all the way to third on a single from Franchy Cordero, but was stranded there to send game two to extra innings.

Beginning the top of the eighth with DH Roman Anthony on second base, he moved to third on a wild pitch with one out. A walk to SS Marcelo Mayer put runners on the corners, and Abraham Toro gave the WooSox the lead once again with a single through the right side.

Rochester was not able to match with a run of their own in the bottom half to seal their seventh consecutive loss, 4-3.

Southpaw Konnor Pilkington took the ball to start game two for the Plates, his first start of 2025. He struck out seven of nine possible batters across 3.0 hitless innings of work, while allowing one walk. RHP Jack Sinclair came on in the fourth and turned in 2.0 scoreless innings of his own on one hit, with four strikeouts and a walk. The sixth and seventh innings were handled by RHP Patrick Weigel, who allowed three earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts, and gave the ball to RHP Clay Helvey in the eighth. He allowed an unearned run on a hit with a walk and a strikeout to finish things off.

Starting pitcher LHP Konnor Pilkington is Player of the Game for the back half of the twin bill. His seven strikeouts are the most by a Rochester pitcher in an outing of 3.0 innings or less since Michael Tonkin struck out eight over 3.0 frames on July 3, 2015, at Lehigh Valley.

Rochester and Worcester will meet once again Friday afternoon for game four of their six-game set. RHP Andry Lara will take the ball for the Red Wings in what will be his fourth start of 2025. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

