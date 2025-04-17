Sounds Earn 11-7 Extra Innings Win in a Slugfest

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Nashville Sounds jumped out to a two-game series lead in Charlotte after taking down the Knights 11-7 in extra innings on Wednesday night. The Sounds matched their season-high with 14 hits and three home runs in the winning effort and had six of the nine starters record multi-hit performances.

RHP Jacob Misiorowski got the start for the Sounds and was gifted a 1-0 lead as he took the mound for his first inning of work. Nashville pieced together a two-out rally started by an Ernesto Martinez Jr. single. A walk, fielding error, and wild pitch allowed Martinez Jr. to score the game's first run. Misiorowski allowed a pair of hits in the first but stranded both as he picked up two strikeouts in the frame. Jimmy Herron and Andruw Monasterio carried over their hot bats from Tuesday night to build a 5-0 lead after the top of the third. Herron hit his first home run of the season in the second inning while Monasterio made it back-to-back games with a home run as he went yard in the top of the third. Tim Elko responded with a two-run home run of his own off Misiorowski in the home half of the inning. It was the first of two home runs for Elko as part of a three-hit, four-RBI night at the plate to make it 5-2 in favor of the Sounds.

Charlotte scored seven unanswered runs after Monasterio's home run. Five of the runs were charged to Misiorowski who ended the game without a decision after working 5.0 IP while allowing seven hits (2 HR) and struck out five with two walks and 23 batters faced. The Knights also got to right-hander Sam McWilliams who entered the game without a run allowed in his first three appearances of the season. In 1.1 IP on Wednesday, McWilliams allowed two earned on two hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Craig Yoho took over on the mound in relief of McWilliams with two outs in the seventh and the Sounds trailing 7-5 and got his first batter faced to pop out.

Facing Adisyn Coffey in the top of the eighth, the Sounds once again put together a two-out rally. Raynel Delgado got it started with a two-out walk and moved from first to third on a Herron single. Freddy Zamora drew the Sounds within one with a RBI single. The inning stayed alive on the second Charlotte error of the game to load the bases. Jared Oliva drew a walk on a challenged pitch to even the score at 7-7. Yoho picked up his first and only strikeout to end the bottom of the eighth and successfully pitch around a two-out double to keep the game tied.

Daz Cameron got the scoring started in extras with a two-RBI double and Oliva extended the lead four pitches later with his third home run of the season to make it 11-7.

Jesus Liranzo earned the win after pitching the final two innings for Nashville. He did not allow a hit and worked around a walk and hit batter for two scoreless innings and left two Knights stranded in the 10th.

POSTGAME NOTES:

MASHIN' MONA: Andruw Monasterio homered in back-to-back games for the first time since August 8-9, 2023, when he was playing against the Colorado Rockies with the Brewers. It's the fourth time in his professional career with a home run in consecutive games and the first time in Triple-A playing in what was his 862nd career game (including postseason). He had one home run in 69 regular season games between Nashville and Milwaukee last season. He has started the series against Charlotte 4-for-8 with two home runs, a double, three RBI, two walks, and four runs scored.

JIMMY JACKS: Jimmy Herron collected his first home run of the season and his first since September 5th of last year when he was playing for Triple-A Albuquerque. After starting the series on Tuesday with his first RBI and first multi-hit game, Herron followed it up by delivering another multi-hit & multi-RBI performance on Wednesday. He ended the night 2-for-3 with the home run, two RBI, and three runs scored. Through the first two games of the series, Herron is hitting .667 (4-for-6) with a home run, five RBI, a walk, and three runs scored.

A PIRATE'S LIFE FOR ME: Brewers' no. 19-rated prospect Craig Yoho worked 1.1 IP scoreless on Wednesday with one hit and a strikeout. Through his first seven relief appearances of 2025, and 15 straight Triple-A games dating back to the end of 2024, Yoho has worked 16.2 IP without allowing an earned run on eight hits with 16 strikeouts and eight walks. His seven-game streak without an earned run is tied for the best in Triple-A this season along with Las Vegas' Grant Holman.

HIT CITY, INDEED: Nashville matched their single-game high with 14 hits and three home runs. The 14 hits tied the mark set by the club back on April 5 on the road in Gwinnett in a 10-2 nine-inning win over the Stripers. The 11 runs scored by the Sounds were the most in a game this year, needing four runs in the 10th to surpass the 10-runs against Gwinnett. It was the third time in a game this year the Sounds have blasted off for three home runs. The first was in the same April 5th game in Gwinnett and the most recent was last Friday night at home against Memphis. Six players had multi-hit performances for the Sounds on Wednesday night, including each of the first four in the batting order. Jared Oliva and Ernesto Martinez Jr. are tied at the top of the list, each collecting their fifth multi-hit games of the season. Four players had multi-RBI games, including a the second three-RBI game for Oliva. Nashville is now 8-0 when hitting a home run this season, 4-0 when hitting 2+ HR.

EXTRA FUN: The Sounds earned the first extra-innings win of the year after dropping each of their first two. Nashville was 9-8 when needing extra innings in 2024. The two-run deficit the Sounds faced entering the top of the eighth was the first time they had trailed in a game and came back to win this year. Nashville entered the game 0-1 when tied after the sixth inning, 0-5 when trailing after the seventh, and 0-2 when tied after the eighth before getting the win on Wednesday.

