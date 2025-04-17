Three-Run Sixth Sinks Jacksonville

April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Despite a home run from Heriberto Hernandez, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Memphis Redbirds 6-4 Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis (9-6) entered the bottom of the sixth trailing 4-2. César Prieto started the inning with a double and went to third on a base hit from Ryan Vilade. Matt Lloyd followed with a two-run double tying the game at four. A wild pitch coupled with a balk brought Lloyd in from third giving the Redbirds a one-run advantage, 5-4.

The Redbirds added their final run in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Michael Helman walked and stole second. Two batters later, Vilade drove in Helman with a base hit increasing the lead to 6-4.

Jacksonville (12-5) opened the scoring in the top of the second. Deyvison De Los Santos singled and Hernandez walked. A sacrifice bunt and a double from Jacob Berry drove in both runners giving the Jumbo Shrimp an early 2-0 advantage.

Memphis cut into the deficit in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Helman doubled and scored on a single from Prieto.

The Jumbo Shrimp added to their lead in the fourth. Hernandez (3) clobbered a solo home run making the score 3-1.

The Redbirds plated a run in the bottom of the fifth. Matt Koperniak singled off Cade Gibson (L, 1-1) and stole second. Jose Barrero followed with a single and Koperniak scored on a fielder's choice from Jimmy Crooks pulling Memphis to within one, 3-2.

Jacksonville's final tally came in the top of the sixth. Agustín Ramirez started with a single and stole second. De Los Santos walked and two batters later, Ronny Simon knocked in Ramirez on a base hit pushing the lead to 4-2.

Jacksonville and Memphis meet again in Thursday's 7:45 p.m. ET contest. RHP Valente Bellozo (0-0, 1.50 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds LHP Alex Cornwell (2-1, 3.86 ERA). Coverage begins at 7;30 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

