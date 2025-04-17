Bats Snap Skid, Ride Strong Offense to 9-4 Win in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Louisville Bats posted nine runs for the third time this season en route to their first win of the series against the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park. The 9-4 victory snaps a three-game losing streak dating back to Sunday's series finale against the Indianapolis Indians.

Columbus began to put pressure on Louisville starter Drew Parrish in the first inning, with Johnathan Rodríguez shooting a two-out double into the right field corner. As Juan Brito rounded third in an attempt to score from first base, the Bats executed a perfect relay, with Davis Wendzel cutting off Will Benson's throw and hurling a strike to the plate to nab Brito, keeping the game scoreless through one.

The Clippers took advantage of a flurry of errors by the Bats infield to scratch across the game's first run in the bottom of the second, and back-to-back home runs from Will Wilson and Rodríguez in the third extended the Columbus lead to 3-0.

The Bats finally broke through in the top of the fifth, as Will Banfield picked up his first double of the season before Bryson Brigman lined a single to left to cut the deficit to 3-1. A Levi Jordan walk later in the inning brought up Will Benson with two on and two out. Benson cracked a single to right that was booted by Clippers right fielder Will Brennan, allowing two Bats runs to score as Benson pulled into third base. Columbus made the call to the bullpen, replacing starter Doug Nikhazy with Zak Kent (L, 0-1), who promptly retired Rece Hinds to end the threat.

Parrish worked into the fifth inning, finishing his day after 4.1 innings, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and a walk while adding three strikeouts. He turned the ball over to Joe La Sorsa (W, 2-0) who escaped a two-on, one-out jam without any damage to keep the game tied.

Louisville's offense kept rolling in the top of the sixth, with Francisco Urbaez drawing a one-out walk before Wendzel blasted his first home run of 2025 over the left field wall to give the Bats their first lead of the afternoon at 5-3.

Alan Busenitz got the bottom of the sixth for the Bats, working into a bit of trouble. The Clippers brought home a run with a sacrifice fly and loaded the bases with two outs, but Busenitz struck out Will Wilson to minimize the damage and keep the Bats in front by a run.

As the game entered the late innings, the Bats offense caught fire. Louisville strung together a walk and four hits in the top of the seventh to stretch their lead out to 9-4, giving Busenitz some breathing room as he took the mound for his second inning of work. After allowing a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh, Busenitz retired his next three batters faced, including two strikeouts, to send the game to the eighth.

The game remained 9-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth as Reiver Sanmartin took the mound to close out the game for the Bats. The lefty, on for his second straight day of work, set the Clippers down in order to wrap up a big win for Louisville.

All nine Bats starters touched home plate in the win, with eight of nine hitting safely and six different Bats recording an RBI. Banfield and Wendzel logged extra base hits while Benson was the only Bat with a two-hit game.

The Bats (9-9) will continue their six-game series with the Clippers (11-5) on Friday night at Huntington Park. First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. ET., and Nick Curran will be on the call for Sports Talk 790 AM.

