Bats Snap Clippers Home Win Streak

April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







There wasn't a single cloud in the sky in Ohio's capital city on a beautiful spring Thursday afternoon as the Columbus Clippers and Louisville Bats faced off in the third matchup of their six-game series at Huntington Park. Clippers came into the game winners of six in a row at home.

Columbus would get on the board first. Micah Pries led off the bottom of the second with a double. Petey Halpin then hit a sharp grounder to second which was mishandled by Francisco Urbaez, the error would allow Pries to score, giving the Clippers a 1-0 lead.

The lead would be extended in the third on back-to-back solo home runs by Will Wilson and Johnathan Rodríguez, making the score 3-0 in favor of the ClipShow.

Starter Doug Nikhazy was tremendous through his first four innings of work, only surrendering one hit to that point. Louisville's fifth inning changed that. Bryson Brigman's RBI single put the Bats on the board. Former Clipper Will Benson then singled to right with two runners on, the ball was misplayed by right fielder Will Brennan, allowing both runners to score, and knotting the score at three all.

Louisville would take their first lead of the ballgame in the next inning. After a walk to Francisco Urbaez, Davis Wendzel drilled his first home run of the season over the left field bleachers, giving the Bats a 5-3 lead.

Andy Tracy's bunch answered back in the bottom half of the sixth. Petey Halpin walked and Milan Tolentino singled to put runners on the corners for Kyle Datres. He lifted a fly ball to right just deep enough to score Halpin, cutting the Louisville lead to 5-4. Brennan's second hit of the game and a Juan Brito walk loaded the bases with two away, but Alan Busenitz was able to strike out Wilson swinging to end the threat.

The Bats would get that run back and then some in the seventh. Rece Hinds singled home a run, Ivan Johnson singled home a pair, and Francisco Urbaez singled home another to extend their lead to 9-4.

Columbus threatened again in the eighth, loading the bases with one away, but were unable to capitalize.

Tanner Burns and Bradley Hanner each worked scoreless frames on the mound in the eighth and ninth for the Clippers.

After walking off Louisville on Wednesday, There would be no such rally today as the Clippers were retired in order in the bottom of the ninth to close out the game.

The Bats improve to 9-9 on the year, Columbus falls to 11-5, but remain atop the International League West Division standings. The series continues on Friday night at Huntington Park, first pitch scheduled for 6:15pm. Celebrate the 2024 International League MVP Season of Johnathan Rodriguez with a commemorative mini bat giveaway to the first 750 kids (12 & under) through the Huntington Park Gates, presented By Phoenix Bats, and it's another $5 Friday at the ballpark with specials on tickets, beer, wine, and pizza. Gates open at 5:15pm.

