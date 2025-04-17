Indians Score Five Unanswered Runs to Take Down Toledo
April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Nick Solak drove in the game-winning run with an RBI single in the 6th inning to give the Indianapolis Indians a 7-6 comeback win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night at Victory Field. The Indians scored five unanswered runs to complete the comeback after trailing, 6-2, in the fifth inning.
Eddy Yean (S, 2) tossed 2.0 innings to seal the win for the Indians (7-8), picking up his second save of the season. Randy Labaut (W, 1-0) and Yean combined to blank the Mud Hens (5-13) over the final 4.0 frames, allowing two hits, one walk and striking out six.
Solak delivered the game-winning hit in the sixth inning off Joe Adametz (L, 0-1), scoring Ji Hwan Bae to give the Indians a 7-6 lead that they did not relinquish. Bae crossed the plate four times in the win, collecting three hits, two doubles and a walk.
Malcom Nuñez and Solak put the first two Indy runs on the board with RBI doubles, with Nuñez in the 1st inning and Solak in third frame, respectively.
After a five-run fifth inning that put Toledo ahead, 6-2, the Indians rallied for four runs in the bottom half of the frame to knot the game, 6-6. Nuñez plated the first run with a sacrifice fly. Back-to-back RBI doubles by Darick Hall and Matt Gorski then cut the deficit to one run. With the bases loaded and two out, Alika Williams drew an RBI walk on four pitches to even the score.
Right-hander Thomas Harrington made his first start with Indy this season, allowing one run over 3.0 innings with four strikeouts.
The six-game series continues tomorrow at 6:35 PM. Mike Burrows is set to take the mound for the Indians with Toledo's Wilkel Hernandez dueling on the opposite side.
