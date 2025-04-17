Bulls Bash RailRiders 7-1

April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC -- Tanner Murray and Bob Seymour went back-to-back in the second inning to lead the Durham Bulls past the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 7-1 on Thursday night at the DBAP.

After scoring twice in the opening inning against RailRiders starter Jake Woodford (L, 0-1), Murray and Seymour each hit their fourth homers of the season, with the drives landing in nearly identical spots over the left-centerfield wall. The three-run frame was keyed by a Woodford throwing error to first base on a slow roller hit by speedster Chandler Simpson.

Logan Workman (W, 3-0) notched his third consecutive win, throwing five innings of one-run ball.

Seymour and Eloy Jimenez each had three of Durham's 12 hits. Tre Morgan went 2-4, collecting his first two Triple-A hits and three RBI.

Workman Wins Another: Logan Workman tossed five innings of one-run ball, but did so in a different role for Durham. Like Wednesday night when Ian Seymour entered following a two-inning opener from Joey Gerber, Workman did the same. Garrett Acton tossed two scoreless before Workman entered in the third inning.

Seymour Surging: Bob Seymour hit 19 homers in 57 games last season with Durham, often in bunches. Seymour homered for the second straight game in the series, taking out Woodford in the second inning.

Morgan's Knocks: Tre Morgan picked up his first two Triple-A hits, a run-scoring double off the Blue Monster in left field in the first inning, then a two-run single in the seventh. Morgan, ranked as high as minor league baseball's 90th best player, began the season on the injured list with a quad issue.

Sulser's Return: Cole Sulser pitched a perfect, 11-pitch eighth inning in his first game back with Durham after being optioned back by Tampa Bay. It was his first game with the Bulls in 11 days.

Baker On The Dirt: Dru Baker started his first pro game on the infield on Thursday night, playing second base for the first time since his junior year at Texas Tech. Baker handled all four chances on the ground, and also made a perfect relay throw to third base to cut down Ismael Munguia attempting to stretch a double into a triple in the third inning.

High Water: For the third time this season, the Bulls are four games over .500, climbing to 11-7 with Thursday's win. The Bulls have not been five over yet.

Series Continues: Joe Rock (0-1, 3.38) is slated to oppose Allan Winans (0-0, 0.00) Friday night at 6:35 PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.