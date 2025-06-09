Royals Announce 2025 Protected List

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the team's 2025 Protected List. Reading has retained the rights to 22 players. Of the 22 players, 18 appeared in at least one game for the Royals during the 2024-25 season. Royals365 season memberships, group and flex tickets are now available for the team's 24th season by calling 610-898-7825 and visiting royalshockey.com.

Forwards (11): Cameron Cook, Mitchel Deelstra, Zach Faremouth, Ryan Leibold, Austin Master, Connor McMenamin, Yvan Mongo, Joseph Nardi, Noah Prokop, Shane Sellar, Jake Smith

Defensemen (10): Logan Britt, Adam Brubacher, Robert Calisti, Nick Carabin, Ryan Devine, Dalton Gally, Tyler Heidt, Nolan Orzeck, Robbie Stucker, Connor Walters

Goaltender (1): Vinnie Purpura

Nov. 8 Home Opener: The Royals play their home opener, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.

Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan or Royals365 Membership).







