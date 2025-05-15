Royals Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the team's full 2025-26 regular season schedule. The 24th season of Royals hockey begins on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions for a second-consecutive season on Friday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron.

The game marks the 17th time in 24 seasons the Royals have opened their campaign with an away game. The Royals are 9-11-3-0 all-time in season openers with a 6-9-2 record in season openers on the road.

The season opener begins a seven-game road-trip for the Royals with two games against the Maine Mariners (Oct. 19 & Nov. 2), two games against the 2025-26 expansion franchise Greensboro Gargoyles (Oct 24 & Oct. 25) and two games against the Worcester Railers (Oct. 31st & Nov. 1) following the season opener at Trois-Rivières.

Home Opener:

The Royals player their home opener, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m. The Royals hoist a record of 9-10-1-3 in home openers with their last home opener victory coming against the Norfolk Admirals, 6-4, on October 23 of the 2021-22 season.

Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan or Royals365 Membership).

VIEW ALL TICKET PLANS

Royals single-game ticket information will be announced later this summer. For more on the home opener, click HERE.

Quick Hits:

Home Weekend Warriors: During the regular season, the Reading Royals will play 12 Saturday games, 9 Friday games, and 7 Sunday games at Santander Arena.

New Year's Eve Game: The Royals will host a game on New Year's Eve for the fourth time in the 15 seasons (2019-20, 2021-22, 2023-24) they have played a game on Dec. 31st. This season, the Royals will host the Norfolk Admirals for a 4:00 p.m. puck drop before the ball drops!

Reading last hosted a game on New Year's Eve two seasons ago (2023-24, 2-1 L vs. Worcester). The Royals are 6-7-0-1 all-time on New Year's Eve.

MLK Day Game: The Royals will play its traditional Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Game against the Greensboro Gargoyles on Monday, January 19 at 1:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Education Day GAMES: Reading announced that its sixth annual season with an Education Day Game will be the first with TWO educational-friendly home games. The first Education Day Game will be played on Tuesday, November 18 at 10:30 a.m. against Wheeling, and the second Education Day Game will be played on Tuesday, February 3 at 10:30 a.m. against Trois-Rivières.

Both Education Day Games will feature an educational component and discounted tickets for K-12 Students. To sign your classroom up today, visit: Royals Education Day Games.

North Division Alignment: The North Division welcomes the 2025-26 expansion franchise Greensboro Gargoyles, ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes. The Royals 2025-26 divisional opponents (games vs.) include the Adirondack Thunder (8), Greensboro Gargoyles (11), Maine Mariners (6), Norfolk Admirals (10), Trois-Rivières Lions (7), Wheeling Nailers (15), and the Worcester Railers (10). 67 of Reading's 72 regular season games are against North Division opponents.

This is the second season Reading has played a season in an eight-team division (2004-05) and third season they will compete in a division of eight or more teams (2003-04, 9 team-division).

Non-Division Foes: The Royals will play two non-division opponents in the 2025-26 regular season. Reading will travel to the Sunshine State post-holiday break for a three-game series against the Florida Everblades from December 27-29. The Royals will host their second non-division opponent in the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on February 27 and 28.

REA vs. FLR: Reading is 15-12-6 all-time in regular-season meetings with Florida with a 10-6 record in Kelly Cup Playoff games against the Everblades - 2004 Northern Conference Finals (FLR 3-2), 2010 American Conference Semifinals (REA 4-0) and 2013 Eastern Conference Semifinals (REA 4-3).

Reading's last meeting with the Everblades came at the end of a three-game set at Florida in December, 2015. The Royals took four of a possible six points with a pair of post-regulation losses before a series finale 2-1 victory over the Everblades on December 12, 2015.

REA vs. GRN: Reading hoists a 13-10-3 all-time regular season record against Greenville with a 4-1 record in Kelly Cup Playoff games, which was earned in the Royals' five-game Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series win over the Swamp Rabbits in 2013.

In the previous meeting, the Royals swept the Swamp Rabbits in a two-game series at Greenville on January 24 (3-2 W) and January 25 (3-2 SOW) during the 2024-25 season. Reading last hosted Greenville on February 26, 2017 (6-3 L).

- Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂ­Ã°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!

-

2025-26 Season Memberships

Royals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2025-26 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.







ECHL Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.