Americans Announce 2025-2026 Schedule

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans are proud to announce their 2025-2026 regular season schedule which opens on the road in Kansas, on Saturday, October 18th against the Wichita Thunder.

Following that game, the Americans will play six straight home games from October 24th to November 5th that includes games against divisional opponents Kansas City, Rapid City, and Tulsa.

In November, the Americans will play six straight games in the Mountain Time Zone with a two-week road trip starting in Boise, Idaho, November 19th through the 22nd, followed by three in Salt Lake City against the Utah Grizzlies, Thanksgiving week.

The Americans will play seven home games in the month of December that includes a visit from the Kansas City Mavericks on December 27th. The team will close out 2025 with a New Year's Eve game against the Tulsa Oilers at 6:10 PM.

The month of January is highlighted by the ECHL All-Star Classic at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on January 19th. The Americans will be on the road for nine of the 12 games in January.

In February, the Americans will play a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals, February 4th through the 7th. Only the second visit ever to DFW by the Admirals.

In March, the Americans will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, for the first-ever regular season road matchup between the two clubs. It will be the first road meeting between the two teams since the 2015 Kelly Cup Finals.

In April, the Americans will host the expansion Greensboro Gargoyles, at CUTX Event Center April 2nd through the 4th. The Americans close the home portion of the regular season with back-to-back home games against the Tahoe Knight Monsters on April 10th and 11th.

The Americans will play the Tulsa Oilers more than any other opponent during the regular season, facing off 17 times overall (9 away and 8 home).

