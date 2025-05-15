Americans Announce 2025-2026 Schedule
May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans are proud to announce their 2025-2026 regular season schedule which opens on the road in Kansas, on Saturday, October 18th against the Wichita Thunder.
Following that game, the Americans will play six straight home games from October 24th to November 5th that includes games against divisional opponents Kansas City, Rapid City, and Tulsa.
In November, the Americans will play six straight games in the Mountain Time Zone with a two-week road trip starting in Boise, Idaho, November 19th through the 22nd, followed by three in Salt Lake City against the Utah Grizzlies, Thanksgiving week.
The Americans will play seven home games in the month of December that includes a visit from the Kansas City Mavericks on December 27th. The team will close out 2025 with a New Year's Eve game against the Tulsa Oilers at 6:10 PM.
The month of January is highlighted by the ECHL All-Star Classic at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on January 19th. The Americans will be on the road for nine of the 12 games in January.
In February, the Americans will play a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals, February 4th through the 7th. Only the second visit ever to DFW by the Admirals.
In March, the Americans will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, for the first-ever regular season road matchup between the two clubs. It will be the first road meeting between the two teams since the 2015 Kelly Cup Finals.
In April, the Americans will host the expansion Greensboro Gargoyles, at CUTX Event Center April 2nd through the 4th. The Americans close the home portion of the regular season with back-to-back home games against the Tahoe Knight Monsters on April 10th and 11th.
The Americans will play the Tulsa Oilers more than any other opponent during the regular season, facing off 17 times overall (9 away and 8 home).
For information on Americans Season Tickets for the coming year call 972-912-1000.
ECHL Stories from May 15, 2025
- Everblades Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Florida Everblades
- Lions Unveil Schedule for Fifth ECHL Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mavericks Announce 2025-26 ECHL Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Announce 2025-2026 Schedule - Allen Americans
- Gladiators 2025-26 Schedule Revealed, Season Opener Set for October 18th vs. Utah - Atlanta Gladiators
- Icemen Announce 2025-2026 Regular Season Game Schedule - Jacksonville Icemen
- Walleye Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - Toledo Walleye
- Royals Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Reading Royals
- Railers Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets Release 2025-26 Schedule - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Solar Bears Announce Dates for Opening Night and School Day Game - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cincinnati Cyclones Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Bloomington Bison
- Stingrays Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - South Carolina Stingrays
- Iowa Heartlanders 2025-2026 Schedule Is Released - Iowa Heartlanders
- Oilers Unveil 2025-26 Season Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Wheeling Nailers
- Maine Mariners Reveal 2025-2026 Schedule - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Releases 2025-26 Schedule - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Unveil Schedule for the 2025-26 Season - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2025-26 ECHL Schedule - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.