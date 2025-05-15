Lions Unveil Schedule for Fifth ECHL Season

May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

This upcoming season promises to be one filled with firsts. The Greensboro Gargoyles, the league's newest expansion team and affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, will visit Trois-Rivières from October 31 to November 2 for a three-game series at Colisée Vidéotron. The Lions are scheduled to play a total of six games against their new North Division rivals.

Another Southern team making their first appearance in Trois-Rivières is the Savannah Ghost Pirates, affiliated with the Florida Panthers. They will close out the 2025 calendar year in Quebec with a special New Year's Eve game on December 31 at 1:00 p.m., followed by two additional contests on January 2 and 3.

Later in the season, the Toledo Walleye, affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings, will make their first-ever visit to Trois-Rivières for a three-game series from February 20 to 22. It will mark the first meeting between the two clubs since the Lions joined the ECHL.

The Lions will also head to the U.S. Midwest for the first time in franchise history for a three-game road swing against Mountain Division opponents. On March 25, they'll face the Tulsa Oilers (Anaheim Ducks), followed by back-to-back games against the Wichita Thunder (San Jose Sharks) on March 28 and 29.

Earlier in the season, from December 3 to 6, the Lions will travel west to Idaho for a three-game set against the Steelheads (Dallas Stars), continuing a now-annual rivalry, although this will be the first time the series takes place in Idaho.

Another notable moment will come in mid-November when the Norfolk Admirals (Winnipeg Jets) make their first trip of the season to Trois-Rivières. One of the games is scheduled for the morning of November 19, as the Lions will host a special School Day Game, welcoming a large number of local students to the Colisée Vidéotron.

Key Dates

The Lions' fifth regular season will officially run from October 17 through April 12, when they close out the campaign in Glens Falls against the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils).

The holiday break will run from December 23 to 25, while the league's All-Star Break is scheduled from January 20 to 22.

The team's longest stretch without a home game will occur between November 30 and December 19, when the Lions will play four road games - three in Idaho and one in Maine - while Colisée Vidéotron hosts the World Junior A Challenge from December 7 to 13.







