Everblades Announce 2025-26 Schedule

May 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ESTERO, Fla. - While the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Lexus and the quest for an unprecedented fourth straight Kelly Cup continues, the Florida Everblades have unveiled the team's 2025-26 regular-season schedule which has been released by the ECHL.

The 28th season of Everblades hockey will get underway on Friday, October 17 with a road contest against the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Blades open the home portion of the 2025-26 at Hertz Arena on Saturday, October 18 against the Solar Bears with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

The Blades will play a 72-game regular-season schedule, with 36 games at Hertz Arena and 36 games on the road. Of those 72 games, 54 will be against the other six South Division teams, while 18 contests will involve six teams from outside the division.

Among the 54 games against South Division foes, the Blades will play 25 contests against Sunshine State rivals, as they meet the Jacksonville Icemen 12 times and the Orlando Solar Bears 12 times. Other divisional games on tap include the Savannah Ghost Pirates for 10 games, the Atlanta Gladiators and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits seven times, and the South Carolina Stingrays for six matchups.

Four of the six scheduled 2025-26 opponents from outside the South Division qualified for the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Three of those six teams will face the Everblades at Hertz Arena for three-game sets throughout the season, including the Fort Wayne Komets (Nov. 5, 7-8), Reading Royals (Dec. 27-29) and Maine Mariners (Feb. 11, 13-14).

Non-divisional away opponents include the Wichita Thunder (Oct. 29, 31, Nov. 1), Norfolk Admirals (Dec. 5-7) and Worcester Railers (Jan. 9-11).

Breaking down the 36 home contests, the Everblades will host two games in October, seven in November, five in December, eight in January, five in February, seven in March and two in April. Additionally, 13 home games will take place on Friday, 14 will be played on Saturday, seven are slated for Wednesday, one game will be played on Sunday, Dec 28 against Reading and the Royals will also visit the Swamp for the final game of the 2025 calendar year on Monday, December 29.

The longest homestands of the 2025-26 season are five-game stretches against Reading and Orlando from December 27 to January 3 and against Maine and Jacksonville that runs from February 11-21. The longest road trip of the campaign will be a six-game string from March 11-20 that takes the Blades to Atlanta, Jacksonville and Orlando.

Tickets to home games at Hertz Arena in 2025-26 promise to be a hot commodity, as 19 of the Everblades 36 regular-season home games in 2024-25 were sold out and exceeded The Swamp's seating capacity of 7,135.

