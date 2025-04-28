Game Report: Oilers Season Ends in Game 6 of Hard-Fought Series against Top-Seed Mavericks

April 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 4-0 to the reigning Western Conference Champion Kansas City Mavericks in Game 6.

Cade Borchardt scored his Mavericks-leading fourth goal of the series 9:45 into the game, tucking a short-handed breakaway goal to put Kansas City up 1-0. Jackson Berezowski was the recipient of a snappy tic-tac-toe play with 3:28 left in the opening period, putting the Mavericks up 2-0 through one.

Damien Giroux closed the second period at a 3-0 score, spinning backhander from just outside Vyacheslav Buteyets' crease with 2:01 left in the middle frame.

Nolan Sullivan closed the game 4-0 with 6:53 remaining.

The result brings the Oilers 2024-25 season to a close. The 2024-25 Tulsa Oilers set franchise records in road victories (22) and average attendance (7585), reached 40 wins for just the second time since the franchise's founding in 1992 (2018-19 team) and scored more than 240 goals for just the second time since joining the ECHL in 2014 (2014-15 team). The Oilers 88 points earned were also second most in franchise history, trailing only the 2018-19 Mountain Division Champions (90 points).

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.