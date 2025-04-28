Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 28: April 28, 2025

April 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Kelly Cup Playoff Record: 4-0-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 4 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

April 17 vs. Indy (6-3 Win)

April 18 vs. Indy (5-2 Win)

April 21 at Indy (5-3 Win)

April 22 at Indy (4-2 Win)

ROUND ONE GAMES (All Times Eastern)

May 2 vs. TBD (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 3 vs. TBD (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

TBD at TBD (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

TBD at TBD (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

TBD at TBD (if necessary) (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

TBD vs. TBD (if necessary) (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

TBD vs. TBD (if necessary) (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Busting Out the Brooms: The Toledo Walleye swept the Indy Fuel out of the Kelly Cup playoffs, capitalizing a 2-0 series lead by taking a pair of wins on Monday (5-3) and Tuesday (4-2) at the new Fishers Event Center to end Indy's season. The Walleye have pushed their winning streak against Central Division playoff opponents to 26 straight wins.

"He's a Freak!": Forward Brandon Hawkins officially was named the second-ever back-to-back MVP as he claimed the ECHL points crown for the 2024-25 season with 89 points, ten more points than the next highest scorer. His 37 goals were second in the league, while his 52 assists tied for the second most. He also led the league in shots with 336 and his 12 power play goals tied for second-most in the ECHL. "The Mayor" also claimed the franchise playoff record for most power play goals (9) with his goal in Game 1 against Indy and followed it up by becoming the franchise's all-time playoff scoring leader (74) with his second goal on Monday, the game-winner. Hawkins added two more points after, leaving his playoff point record total at 76.

Lava Lewy: Forward Mitchell Lewandowski has been liquid-fire since the calendar turned to 2025. Lewandowski scored 39 points (20G, 19A) in the 29 ECHL games he played since the new year, with the hot stretch even surviving a loan to Milwaukee of the AHL. This has carried over into the playoffs. The Clarkston, Michigan native posted seven points (4G, 3A) in the four-game series sweep of the Indy Fuel, bringing his 2025 calendar to 46 points (24G, 22A) in 33 games.

Mayhem on Madison: The Toledo Walleye continue to pack the Huntington Center, boasting a consecutive sellout streak of 72 games. The Walleye faithful rocked the Huntington Center all season long, setting a new single-season attendance record of 289,348 fans and an entire season sellout, the first in franchise history. The full-season sellout consisted of an average 8,037 fans per game at 108% capacity. The sellout streak spanning nearly two seasons has welcomed over 576,000 fans into the Huntington Center, averaging 8,009 fans per game and 108% capacity. The last non-sellout in the Glass City was December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders.

It's Gonna Take Everyone: The Toledo Walleye move into the Central Division Finals for the fourth consecutive season. The Walleye will match up against either the Fort Wayne Komets or the Iowa Heartlanders. The two teams will play a winner-take-all Game 7 on Tuesday with the winner claiming a date with the Walleye at home on Friday and Saturday to begin the Central Division Finals. The Komets finished the regular season with 91 points (41-22-7-2), second place in the Central Division and were 3-4-1-0 against the Walleye this season. The Heartlanders finished the regular season with 83 points (36-25-7-4), third in the Central Division and were 6-2-0-1 against the Walleye this season.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (2G, 3A, GWG)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .920 SVP)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.