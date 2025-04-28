ECHL Transactions - April 28
April 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 28, 2025:
Trois-Rivières:
delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Laval 4/27
