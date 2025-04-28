Swamp Rabbits Relieve Kyle Mountain of Head Coaching Duties

April 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that the team is parting ways with Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations, Kyle Mountain.

Mountain, 34, was promoted to Head Coach on June 22, 2024, becoming the fifth Head Coach in Swamp Rabbits/Road Warriors history. He posted a 27-37-6-2 record, earning his first professional win on October 25, 2024, with a 3-2 victory against the South Carolina Stingrays. Mountain previously served as the Assistant Coach in the 2023-24 ECHL Season, running the Swamp Rabbits defense corps and penalty kill, in addition to holding other responsibilities in various hockey operations capacities. He helped lead the team to a finish inside the top-10 defensively in the ECHL, sharing eighth with 2.94 goals against-per-game, en route to the team's fourth consecutive Kelly Cup Playoff appearance and the 2024 South Division Regular Season Championship.

"I want to thank Kyle for his time and dedication put into the Greenville Swamp Rabbits over the past two seasons," Swamp Rabbits President Tim Vieira said. "Kyle is a first-class human being both personally and professionally, and we wish him all the best moving forward."

The search for the team's sixth Head Coach will begin immediately.

