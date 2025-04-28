Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

April 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears exchange congratulations after a goal

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears exchange congratulations after a goal(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears forced a Game 7 following a decisive 6-2 victory in Game 6. Spencer Kersten and Anthony Bardaro each recorded two goals and Reece Newkirk added two assists.

Upcoming Schedule:

Tuesday, April 29 - Game Seven at South Carolina - 7:05PM

#1 South Carolina Stingrays vs. #4 Orlando Solar Bears

Game 1 - at South Carolina, 3-5 L, SC leads 1-0

Game 2 - at South Carolina, 3-4 OTL, SC leads 2-0

Game 3 - Monday, April 21 4-2 W, SC leads 2-1

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 23 3-2 W OT, Tied 2-2

Game 5 - Thursday, April 24 3-4 OTL, SC leads 3-2

Game 6 - Sunday, April 27 6-2 W, Tied 3-3

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. at South Carolina

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. and Ivanhoe Park Lager House are the official pregame party locations all season long for the Orlando Solar Bears. Drop by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. at 1300 Alden Road or Ivanhoe Park Lager House at 23 N Orange Blossom Trail for all the fun before heading to Kia Center to watch the Bears!

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 PLAYOFF RECORD: 3-1-2 (.500)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 3-0-1

2024-25 PLAYOFF LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 8 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 5 goals (Leads ECHL)

MOST ASSISTS: Mark Auk, Ara Nazarian - 4 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 14 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyler Bird, Brayden Low - +5

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, April 21 Game Three vs. South Carolina: 4-2 W

The Solar Bears were lead by the first playoff hat trick in franchise history by Tyler Bird and Jon Gillies made 39 saves en route to a 4-2 win in Game Three. Brayden Low also recorded a goal for Orlando in the win. The Solar Bears were 5-for-5 on the penalty kill in Game Three.

Wednesday, April 23 Game Four vs. South Carolina: 3-2 W OT

Ara Nazarian provided the overtime winner as the Solar Bears tied the series, 2-2 with a 3-2, Game Four victory in Orlando. All the scoring in regulation came in the second period with Mark Auk and Aaron Luchuk scoring for Orlando and Kyler Kupka and Andrew Perrott scoring for South Carolina. Jon Gillies made a series-high, 41 saves in the win for the Bears.

Thursday, April 24 Game Five vs. South Carolina: 3-4 L OT

Game Five proved to be another tight game that saw a 2-2 after the first period, with Aaron Luchuk scoring both goals for Orlando. South Carolina took the lead in the second period, but Alex Frye tied the game with 5:37 remaining in the third period. In overtime, Charlie Combs recorded his second game-winning goal of the series to give South Carolina the series lead back.

Sunday, April 27 Game Six at South Carolina: 6-2 W

The Solar Bears stormed back with the largest margin of victory in the series with a 6-2 win in Game Six. Orlando jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead with goals from Spencer Kersten and Anthony Bardaro (2). South Carolina got on the board with a shorthanded goal in the final minute to make it 3-1 after one. The Solar Bears extended their lead again on a second period goal from Alex Frye, but again gave up a shorthanded goal to make it a 4-2 game going into the third period. Tyler Bird made it a three-goal bulge again and Spencer Kersten scored an empty net goal to secure a 6-2 win.

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk leads the ECHL in playoff goals with five.

Jon Gillies leads the ECHL with 201 saves.

Anthony Bardaro is tied for second in ECHL rookie scoring with five points.

Orlando will play in its second Game Seven in franchise history on Tuesday night. The last was on April 26, 2017 against the Florida Everblades.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Two former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2025 Playoff season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 4 GP, 2-1-0, .887%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 4 GP, 0g-2a

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.