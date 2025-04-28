Stingrays Weekly Report- April 28

April 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays forward Erik Middendorf shoots against the Orlando Solar Bears

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays are tied with the Orlando Solar Bears at three wins apiece in their first-round series in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Neal Brothers. The series will need a deciding game seven.

The Rays need you to come out and make some noise for game seven at the North Charleston Coliseum on Tuesday, April 29, at 7:05 pm. Fans can purchase tickets for game seven here.

STINGRAYS PLAYOFF RECORD: 3-3-0-0 LAST WEEK: 1-3-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Monday, April 21 at Orlando Solar Bears | 4-2 L

The Stingrays dropped a 4-2 decision against the Orlando Solar Bears in Game 3 of their first-round series. Dean Loukus and Josh Wilkins scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Mitchell Gibson stopped 29 of 32 shots in the loss.

Wednesday, April 23 at Orlando Solar Bears | 3-2 OTL

The Stingrays suffered a 3-2 overtime loss against the Orlando Solar Bears in game four of their best-of-seven first-round series to tie the series at two games apiece. Andrew Perrott and Kyler Kupka scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Mitchell Gibson stopped 27 of 30 shots in the loss.

Thursday, April 24 at Orlando Solar Bears | 4-3 W

The Stingrays defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 4-3 in overtime in game five of their best-of-seven first-round series to take a 3-2 series lead. Alexander Suzdalev, Erik Middendorf (2), and Charlie Combs scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Seth Eisele made 41 saves on 44 shots.

Sunday, April 27 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 6-2 L

The Stingrays fell to the Orlando Solar Bears 6-2 in game six of their best-of-seven first-round, which is now tied at three games apiece. Ryan Hofer and Jayden Lee scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Mitchell Gibson made 23 saves on 28 shots.

STINGRAYS PLAYOFF LEADERS

Goals: Josh Wilkins (4)

Assists: Five players tied (3)

Points: Josh Wilkins (7)

Plus/Minus: Alexander Suzdalev (+5)

Penalty Minutes: Tyler Weiss (19)

Power Play Goals: Josh Wilkins, Kyler Kupka (1)

Wins: Garin Bjorklund, Mitchell Gibson, Seth Eisele (1)

Goals Against Average: Seth Eisele (2.58)

Save Percentage: Seth Eisele (.932)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Game Seven: Tuesday, April 29 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 7:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

