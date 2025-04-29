Florida Everblades Announce Dates for South Division Finals against Orlando

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced their schedule for the second round of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Orlando Solar Bears, presented by Lexus. The first two games of the best-of-seven series will take place at Hertz Arena and games three, four, and five (if necessary) will take place at Kia Center. Games six and seven (if necessary) will be back at Hertz Arena.

The dates and promotions for the first round of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs home games at Hertz Arena are listed below:

Game 1: Friday, May 2nd at 7:30 PM vs. ORL at Hertz Arena

Game 2: Saturday, May 3rd at 7:00 PM vs. ORL at Hertz Arena

Game 3: Tuesday, May 6th at 7:00 PM at ORL at Kia Center

Game 4: Friday, May 9th at 7:00 PM at ORL at Kia Center

Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, May 10th at 7:00 PM at ORL at Kia Center

Game 6 (if necessary): Monday, May 12th at 7:30 PM vs. ORL at Hertz Arena

Game 7 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 13th at 7:30 PM vs. ORL at Hertz Arena

You may purchase tickets at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena, online, or by calling the Everblades office at 239-948-PUCK.

