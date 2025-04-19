Fyten Scores OT Winner, Blades Lead Series 2-0

April 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades' Logan Lambdin congratulates Andrew Fyten

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades' Logan Lambdin congratulates Andrew Fyten(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - Andrew Fyten followed Alex Kile's example with an overtime winner of his own to give the Florida Everblades a 2-1 overtime win over the Jacksonville Icemen in Game Two of the South Division Semifinals in front of 6,084 fans. Florida now leads the best-of-seven series 2-0 with the serie shifting to Jacksonville next week.

The first period saw Florida generate more chances, but both teams came up scoreless in the opening frame. Craig Needham and Justin McRae fought each other for both to pick up their first playoff fighting major in their careers.

In the second, Carson Gicewicz scored a five-hole goal eight seconds in to a power play to open the scoring. Oliver Chau and Cole Moberg gabbed helpers on the opening goal.

In the third, Derek Lodermeier tied the game with a shorthanded goal after the Blades turned it over in their own zone.

Early in OT, Logan Lambdin's shot was stopped but Fyten swooped in to clean it up to give the Everblades the win and a 2-0 series lead.

Cam Johnson made 23 saves for the win of the season while Justen Close stopped 32 of 34 in the loss. The Everblades went 1/6 on the power play while Jacksonville was 0/3 on the night.

BLADES BITS

Moberg has an assist in each game to begin the playoffs.

The series now turns to Jacksonville - the Everblades won three of four games there in last year's opening round series.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.