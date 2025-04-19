All Lightning, No Thunder: Tahoe Cruises to Game One Win in Wichita

The Jett has landed in Wichita.

The Tahoe Knight Monsters dominated the Wichita Thunder 6-1 in game one of the Kelly Cup playoffs for their first postseason win in franchise history. Jett Jones scored a whopping four goals, Jesper Vikman made 32 saves, and Tahoe struck four times on the power play in the crushing victory.

Bear Hughes opened up the scoring on the power play just minutes in, tipping in a Simon Pinard one-timer past Wichita netminder Trevor Gorsuch. Tahoe managed to kill off their lone penalty in the frame and went one for two on the powerplay to conclude the period.

But the action was just getting started.

The Knight Monsters scored five goals in the middle frame, four of which coming from Jett Jones.

His first two goals came on the doorstep of Gorsuch, the second coming on a powerplay. 14 seconds later, Joe Carroll managed to put one in for Wichita, but Jones was just getting started. With Gorsuch splayed out on the ice, he scored another goal to complete the hat-trick in his first Kelly Cup playoffs appearance.

Jett Jones then decided that three wasn't enough, so he tapped in a rebound off a Luke Adam shot for his fourth goal of the game, the second four-goal game of the season for Tahoe. And the scoring wasn't finished even then, as Patrick Newell wristed one while moving down the blue line, putting the final tally past Trevor Gorsuch to end the second.

Wichita decided to replace Gorsuch with Roddy Ross entering the third, finishing his night with 11 saves and a devastating save percentage of .647%.

On the other side of the ice, Jesper Vikman was stellar, posting a 32-save performance and a save percentage of .970%, earning his first win in his first Kelly Cup Playoff appearance.

The Knight Monsters entered this game 4/44 in their past nine games on the power play. And they matched that total in just seven tries in game one, going 4/7 with their most power play goals scored in one game. They also were a pristine 2/2 on the penalty kill.

Now Tahoe leads the series 1-0 heading into game two tomorrow night in Wichita. They will look to carry this momentum into a 4:05 puck drop, with Khalin Kapoor on the call. Tickets for the first round are on sale at https://knightmonstershockey.com/playoffs, presented by Thermal Technology.

