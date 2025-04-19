ECHL Transactions - April 19
April 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 19, 2025:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Wheeling:
Lars Christian Rødne, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
add Owen Gallatin, D activated from reserve
delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Jonny Sorenson, F activated from reserve
delete Ryan Miotto, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D activated from reserve
add Davis Koch, F activated from reserve
add Justin McRae, F activated from reserve
delete Connor Russell, D placed on reserve
delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve
delete Ty Cheveldayoff, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
add Zack Trott, F activated from reserve
add Jimmy Mazza, D activated from reserve
delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve
delete Jimmy Glynn, F placed on reserve
Reading:
add Nick Carabin, D activated from reserve
delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Parker Milner, G added as emergency backup goalie
add Blake Thompson, D activated from reserve
delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve
Tahoe:
add Isaac Johnson, F activated from reserve
add Evan Junker, D activated from reserve
add Logan Nelson, F activated from reserve
delete Linden Alger, D placed on reserve
delete Adam Pitters, F placed on reserve
delete Cal Kiefiuk, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Cory Thomas, D activated from reserve
delete Kirby Proctor, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
add Conner Roulette, F activated from reserve
delete Adam McMaster, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
delete Chase Pietila, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre 4/18
delete Jack Beck, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre 4/18
Wichita:
add Ryan Finnegan, F activated from reserve
add Dominic Dockery, D activated from reserve
delete Spencer Blackwell, F placed on reserve
delete Nolan Burke, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 19, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - April 19 - ECHL
- Lions Defeat Royals 4-2 in Game 1 of North Division Semifinals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.