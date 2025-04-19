ECHL Transactions - April 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 19, 2025:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Wheeling:

Lars Christian Rødne, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

add Owen Gallatin, D activated from reserve

delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Jonny Sorenson, F activated from reserve

delete Ryan Miotto, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D activated from reserve

add Davis Koch, F activated from reserve

add Justin McRae, F activated from reserve

delete Connor Russell, D placed on reserve

delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve

delete Ty Cheveldayoff, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Zack Trott, F activated from reserve

add Jimmy Mazza, D activated from reserve

delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve

delete Jimmy Glynn, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Nick Carabin, D activated from reserve

delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Parker Milner, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Blake Thompson, D activated from reserve

delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Isaac Johnson, F activated from reserve

add Evan Junker, D activated from reserve

add Logan Nelson, F activated from reserve

delete Linden Alger, D placed on reserve

delete Adam Pitters, F placed on reserve

delete Cal Kiefiuk, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Cory Thomas, D activated from reserve

delete Kirby Proctor, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Conner Roulette, F activated from reserve

delete Adam McMaster, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

delete Chase Pietila, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre 4/18

delete Jack Beck, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre 4/18

Wichita:

add Ryan Finnegan, F activated from reserve

add Dominic Dockery, D activated from reserve

delete Spencer Blackwell, F placed on reserve

delete Nolan Burke, F placed on reserve

