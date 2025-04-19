Heartlanders Drop Game 2, Komets Even Series

April 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders dropped, 5-2, to the Fort Wayne Komets in Game 2 of the Central Division Semifinals Saturday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Central Division Semifinals is tied at one win apiece.

Iowa is at home on Monday, Apr. 21 at 7:05 p.m. for Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals, with a Heartlanders Playoff Rally Towel giveaway brought to you by the Iowa City Sports Commission. Tuesday, Apr. 22 at 7:05 p.m. is Game 4 featuring a Heartlanders Playoff Cowbell Giveaway thanks to Pinseekers. Game 5 is Thursday., Apr. 24 at 7:05 p.m.

Will Calverley opened the scoring at 3:13 of the first on the power play, deflecting in a deep-slot shot from Kyle Masters.

After that goal, the Komets scored back-to-back strikes from Alex Aleardi (11:48 of first, PPG) and Blake Murray (18:36 of 1st) to take a 2-1 lead. Jack Dugan extended the edge to 3-1 at 5:53 of the second.

Jules Boscq scored next on a rebound at the right post at :27 of the third to make it 3-2, but Fort Wayne scored the next two to extend the lead to 5-2.

William Rousseau blocked 25 shots in defeat. Brett Brochu made 23 saves for his first win of the series.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.