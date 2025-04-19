Borchardt, Crawford Power Mavericks to Overtime Win in Game Two

April 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks answered back on Saturday night with a hard-fought 3-2 overtime winover the Tulsa Oilers, tying the Mountain Division Semifinal series 1-1 at Cable Dahmer Arena before heading to Tulsa for three straight games.

The Mavericks were powered by two goals from Cade Borchardt and a dramatic overtime winner from Marcus Crawford.

Borchardt opened the scoring at 14:18 of the first period, finishing a strong individual effort from David Cotton, who drove down the wing and created space before feeding Borchardt in the slot. The Oilers responded quickly, tying the game at 15:47 with a goal from Keegan Iverson.

After a scoreless second period, Drew Elliott gave Tulsa a 2-1 lead at 10:00 of the third. With the Mavericks down a goal late, they pulled Jack LaFontaine for the extra attacker, and it paid off. Borchardt delivered again, tipping in a point shot at 18:47 during a 6-on-5 situation to tie the game. Marcus Crawford and Casey Carreau assisted on the clutch equalizer.

In overtime, Kansas City dominated possession and found the winner at 17:09, as Crawford finished off a slick passing play from Carreau and Nolan Sullivan, sending the series to Tulsa with momentum on the Mavericks' side.

Jack LaFontaine made 29 saves on 31 shots, while the Mavericks outshot Tulsa 37-31, including 12-6 in overtime.

Games 3, 4, and 5 are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

