Oilers Fall in Overtime as Series Heads to Tulsa Tied 1-1

April 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 3-2 in a hard-fought overtime battle at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday night.

Cade Borchardt notched the first goal of the game, depositing a net-mouth feed from David Cotton after a broken stick led to a turnover deep in Tulsa territory. Keegan Iverson leveled the game 1:29 later, rifling a feed from Drew Elliott past Jack Lafontaine to close the period level at 1-1.

The second period saw no scoring, with Vyacheslav Buteyets turning in a dominant performance, halting 18 Kansas City chances. The rookie goaltender saw seven shots in the opening 2:45, denying a determined Mavericks' attack with several spectacular saves.

Elliott put the Oilers on top 2-1 at the midway mark of the third period, charging down the right wing in a two-on-one before looking off LaFontaine and wiring a wrister through the five hole. Borchardt forced overtime with his second of the night, poaching a chance from the lip of the crease with 1:13 left in the third period during an extra-attacker sequence.

Marcus Crawford ended the contest 17:09 into sudden-death overtime, placing the puck into the top shelf through a hectic screen to tie series 1-1 with a 3-2 overtime win.

The Oilers head to Tulsa to host their first game of the 2024-25 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, April 22. The puck drops for Game 3 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

