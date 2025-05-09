Knight Monsters Falter in Game Three against KC

May 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release









Tahoe Knight Monsters celebrate a goal

(Tahoe Knight Monsters) Tahoe Knight Monsters celebrate a goal(Tahoe Knight Monsters)

STATELINE, NV - The Knight Monsters fell for the third straight game against Kansas City, losing - in their first home contest in the Mountain Division Finals. Bear Hughes scored and Jesper Vikman put together a solid effort in between the pipes, but it wasn't enough as KC took a commanding 3-0 series lead.

The action started with a bang for Tahoe, as Bear Hughes scored the game's first goal on a 5-on-3 advantage where he roofed the puck past KC netminder Jack LaFontaine. But the lead was short-lived, with KC tying things up late in the frame with a power play goal of their own.

In the second, Kansas City took over, outshooting Tahoe 13-7 and scoring twice. Their first goal came on another power play just over 12 minutes into the frame. Four minutes later, Casey Carreau extended the Mavericks' lead to 3-1 with a high-slot snipe past Vikman.

While Tahoe controlled the pace of play for most of the third period, LaFontaine locked things down from there with a 12-save frame.

Vikman finished the contest with 26 saves on 29 shots seen, but it wasn't enough as the final buzzer sounded on a 3-1 loss. The Knight Monsters will look to keep their season alive on Friday night at 7:00 pm for game four of the series, at the Tahoe Blue Event Center.

The Knight Monsters are embarking on their quest for the Kelly Cup in their inaugural season, and you can be there to experience all the action. Tickets for the second round are on sale at https://knightmonstershockey.com/playoffs, presented by Thermal Technology.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.