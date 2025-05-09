Lions Regain Series Lead with Game 3 Win in Norfolk

May 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Norfolk - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have taken a 2-1 lead in their second-round Kelly Cup Playoff series against the Norfolk Admirals (affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets) following a 4-1 victory on Thursday night.

Head coach Ron Choules' squad set the tone early with a power-play opportunity just minutes into the game. Alex Beaucage capitalized with his first goal of the series. Five minutes later, Beaucage struck again-this time at even strength-to double the Lions' lead. At the other end, Norfolk tried to disrupt Luke Cavallin's rhythm, but the Lions' netminder was flawless in the opening period.

The second period was a quiet one on the scoresheet, with very few shots generated by either team and just one penalty assessed-Beaucage was sent off for cross-checking.

In the third, Tyler Hylland extended the lead with a highlight-reel individual effort, and Anthony Beauregard added another on the power play to make it 4-0. Brady Fleurent spoiled Cavallin's shutout bid with 30 seconds remaining, scoring Norfolk's lone goal, also with the man advantage

The series continues with Game 4 tomorrow night (Friday) and Game 5 on Sunday afternoon, both at Scope Arena in Norfolk. Should a Game 6 be necessary, the series will return to Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.