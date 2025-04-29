ECHL Transactions - April 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 29, 2025:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Florida:

Mathieu Caron, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

add Will Cranley, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Iowa:

add T.J. Walsh, F activated from reserve

delete Will Calverley, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Romain Rodzinski, D activated from reserve

delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve

