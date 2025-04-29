ECHL Transactions - April 29
April 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 29, 2025:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Florida:
Mathieu Caron, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
add Will Cranley, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
Iowa:
add T.J. Walsh, F activated from reserve
delete Will Calverley, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Romain Rodzinski, D activated from reserve
delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve
