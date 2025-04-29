Ron Choules Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

April 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - Alex Cousineau, President of the Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens), announced today that General Manager and Head Coach Ron Choules has signed a two-year contract extension.

Choules joined the organization in the summer of 2023, originally slated to serve as an assistant coach under Pascal Rhéaume. However, circumstances led him to take over as head coach just weeks before the start of the 2023-2024 season.

In his first season at the helm, Choules led the team to a 31-30-8 record, securing 4th place in the North Division. In his second campaign, he guided the Lions to the best season in franchise history, finishing with a 45-19-8 record and clinching the North Division title. He also led the team to its first-ever appearance in the second round of the playoffs and finished second in the voting for ECHL Coach of the Year.

"Ron had an immediate impact on our organization. From the moment he joined, he implemented his vision and worked tirelessly to help us compete at the highest level in the ECHL. His experience and dedication are invaluable, and we are excited to continue building with Ron," said Alex Cousineau, President of the Trois-Rivières Lions.

"This contract extension is a mark of trust from Alex Cousineau and the Lions' management, and I am very grateful for it. I am very happy to continue the work we started here two years ago in Trois-Rivières," said Ron Choules, Head Coach and General Manager of the Trois-Rivières Lions.

